The community is being invited and encouraged to attend the memorial service, to be held this Saturday, to honour the memory of the lives lost in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy on 11 June

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
October 16 2023 - 3:29pm
Our community is invited to attend a public Memorial service at Singleton Showground on Saturday, 21 October to honour the memory of the lives lost in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy on 11 June.

