Our community is invited to attend a public Memorial service at Singleton Showground on Saturday, 21 October to honour the memory of the lives lost in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy on 11 June.
It is hoped that, through the community's attendance at the memorial, the families will feel comforted and supported by those joining them at the service.
The Memorial will provide an opportunity to acknowledge and bring together those affected by the accident, including family and friends of loved ones whose lives were lost, those who survived, and the first responders including emergency services personnel.
Members of the community are encouraged to attend the public Memorial Service to show their support and stand together in solidarity on this difficult journey.
The Premier's Department has been engaging with the 10 victims' families, the wedding couple and survivors, to support their attendance and participation in the Memorial.
Gates at the showground will open to general public at 10am, with people asked to be seated by 10.45am for an 11:00am start of the service.
No tickets or registration is required to attend.
The Memorial MC of the Memorial is Geraldine Doogue AO.
Performers at the Memorial include Casey Donovan and Travis Collins, who will perform a duet, plus Casey performing a solo.
During the Memorial, a candle will be lit for each victim. Poems will be read and floral tributes laid.
Following the service, a free community barbecue in partnership with Singleton and Cessnock Rotary Clubs will be hosted at the Singleton Showground.
There will be pastoral care on-site for those who need it.
For the most up to date information on the Memorial visit nsw.gov.au/huntermemorial
Livestream
The service will be live streamed from 11am on the NSW Government website:
nsw.gov.au/huntermemorial
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.