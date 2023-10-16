There were two special awards made during the evening. The first was in recognition of Jackson Cox playing 200 First Grade games. He is now on 210 games, in fifth place. The presentation was made by Club Secretary Warren Gillespie who tops the list on an amazing 344 games. The other was to Haydon Nicol, who was named the winner of the Media's Player of the Year in Northern League One at the recent Northern NSW season awards evening.