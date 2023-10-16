Players, officials, sponsors, and supporters attended Singleton Strikers FC Presentation Night at Club Singleton to celebrate another successful season and honour the leading players and officials.
Players from the 'Premier' section were joined by Over 35s, All Age and Ladies who compete in 'Community' competitions.
Players from the junior teams attached to the to the 'Premier' section of the club had a presentation a few weeks ago with Under 13 Riley Zeininger being named Player of the Year and Mason, also from the 13s, Gruber taking home the Golden Boot.
The two major awards winners, were, Player of the Year, Jackson Skinner, who has now played 168 games in the top grade. The naming of Club person of the year brought rapturous applause when Bronwyn Cox, Treasurer and Canteen Director, walked onto the stage.
There were two special awards made during the evening. The first was in recognition of Jackson Cox playing 200 First Grade games. He is now on 210 games, in fifth place. The presentation was made by Club Secretary Warren Gillespie who tops the list on an amazing 344 games. The other was to Haydon Nicol, who was named the winner of the Media's Player of the Year in Northern League One at the recent Northern NSW season awards evening.
Players Player for the various teams were: Ladies- Lisa Faint (F) and Carla Merick (A), All Age- Charlie O'Bryan (G) and Tyrone Smith (H), Over 35- Paul O'Loughlan, 18s- Luc Bates, Reserves- Braeden Messenger, Ists- Jackson Skinner and Joel Barner. The Best New Talent is Patrick Tillemans, Grafter- Braedon Messenger and senior Golden Boot- Joel Barner.
Michael Akrill
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.