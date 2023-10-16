The Singleton Argus
Jackson Skinner named Singleton Strikers Player of the Year and Bronwyn Cox's dedication to the club saw her named as Club Person of the Year at the Singleton Strikers presentation night

Players, officials, sponsors, and supporters attended Singleton Strikers FC Presentation Night at Club Singleton to celebrate another successful season and honour the leading players and officials.

