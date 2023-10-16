The combined SDCA and CDCA Coalfields Cricket competition completed the second round of proceedings on the weekend, with newly formed joint venture Piranhas/Bellbird continuing to set the early pace.
Following the first up bye, Glendon took to the paddock for the first time this season, but they were soundly beaten in the ten-wicket defeat at East End.
Batting first, the visitors were skittled inside 22 overs for 80. Daniel Higgins made 23, club president Cooper Bailey was next best with 20no, with skipper Jack Turner making 14.
Revelling in his new role in the joint venture, Matt Hopley once again stole the show with 6-7 off 6, with Billy Orr chipping in with 2-22 off 5. Bellbird openers Rob Drage (56no) and Jason Orr (24no) got the job done inside twelve overs in reply.
Last year's preliminary finalists PCH made it two from two when they picked up an important win against Wine Country at Cook Park no. 3.
Asked to chase a very competitive 198 for victory, the home side achieved the target with an over to spare and three wickets in hand, with skipper Jackson Cox playing a controlled innings with 70 at the top of the order.
Earlier in the day, the Wood Ducks posted their 197 after being bowled out in the 38th over with former skipper Andrew Fensom batted beautifully for 79. Knodler (4-56 off 8) completed a fine all-round game for PCH, with Hugh Smith chipping in with 3-26 off 6.
In the much-anticipated grand final rematch from last year, Valley/JPC once again defended a modest total in a tightly contested match at Miller Park against Greta-Branxton.
The defending premiers were 5-15 batting first, but recovered on the back of a hard-hitting half century from Alex Thrift (56). He was backed up by Shane Givney (29) and stand-in skipper Daniel Storey (24) who kept things ticking over to take their total to a respectable 139.
Backing up his five-fa the week before, Greta-Branxton's Patrick Andrews took 4-59 off 8 with the ball, with new-ballers Brent Watson (3-19 off 7) and Jace Lawson (3-12 off 5) proving a handful early on.
The Blues were skittled for 124 in reply, with skipper Joey Butler and Lawson making 22-apiece. Chris Murray was next best with 17. Hayden Moorcroft (3-20 off 8), Tristan Muir (3-27 off 8) and Mewa Jeetarwal (2-29 off 5) shared the wickets for the visitors.
Bellbird 6/237 (Brett Pitkin 58no, Jon Schatz 55, Daniel Wojcikewycz 2-39 off 8, Ash Borg 2-36 off 4) defeated Creeks 10/162 (Ash Borg 28, Hayden Bourke 28, Daniel Burford 3-11 off 2).
JPC 4/122 (Rhys Giles 57, Fazel Khan 3-27 off 4) defeated Greta-Branxton 10/120 (Jason Haines 46, Brad Driscoll 4-9 off 8).
Denman 10/176 (John Apps 60, Tim Hewitt 35, Koby Brown 3-31 off 8, Lachlan Marino 2-11 off 8) defeated Wine Country 10/95 (Ben Priest 21, Tyler Wade 17, John Apps 2-14 off 5, Mark Donnelly 2-32 off 7. Piranhas defeated Glendon/PCH by forfeit.
Wine Country 3/142 (Jason McMichael 58no, Oscar Vaughan 50no, Lachlan Eather 14,Brodie Mills 2-13 off 4) defeated Denman 10/141 (Jackson Ball 92no, Allan Murphy 17,Jason McMichael 3-6 off 4, Riley Rees 2-10 off 4, Scott Williams 2-49 off 8, Lachlan Eather 2-23 off 5).
Greta-Branxton 6/243 (Jamie McNamara 95, Nigel Charnock 67, Noah McNamara 53no,Daniel Thrift 2-36 off 8) defeated JPC 8/236 (Austin Maher 66no, Liam Crump-Gallagher 40, Mathew Chick 30, Lachlan Fry 21, Jacob Herbert 19, Jamie McNamara 3-26 off 8, Ben Regan 2-42 off 7).
Hotel Cessnock bye.
Supporters 2/29 (Luke Smith 17no, Steve Russell 2-16 off 3) defeated Piranhas 10/27 (Steve Russell 9, Glenn Mchugh 4-8 off 6, Nev Taylor 4-7 off 4).
Wine Country 10/212 (Noah Holt 47, Gary Rauber 37, Tobias Shields 31, Tim Shields 30, Jonathan Holt 19, Jason Zeller 16, Mark Hollis 14no, Liam Allanson 2-33 off 7, Zach Macbeth 2-43 off 6, Cooper Dye 2-20 off 4) defeated Greta-Branxton 10/194 (Zach Macbeth 56, Zac Watkins 44, Ashlie Waters 26, Chris Atkins 22, Tobias Shields 3-49 off 8, Gary Rauber 2-28 off 6, Archer Turner-Zeller 2-32 off 5).
Hotel Cessnock bye.
Points Tables
First Grade Piranhas/Bellbird 12, PCH 12, Greta-Branxton 6, Valley/JPC 6, Creeks 0*,Wine Country 0, Glendon 0*.
* bye received, no points awarded
Second Grade Denman 12, JPC 12, Bellbird 12, Greta-Branxton 6, Piranhas 6,Glendon/PCH 0, Wine Country 0, Creeks 0.
Third Grade Piranhas 12, Wine Country 12, Hotel Cessnock 6*, Greta-Branxton 6, JPC 0, Valley 0*, Denman 0.
* bye received, no points awarded
Fourth Grade Wine Country 12, Supporters 6*, Hotel Cessnock 6*, Supporters 0, Greta-Branxton 0, Piranhas 0.
* bye received, no points awarded
