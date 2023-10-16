The Singleton Argus
Piranhas Bellbird continue to set early pace in Coalfields cricket

By Mark Bercini
October 17 2023 - 9:03am
Matt Hopley was a standout for Piranhas/Bellbird on Saturday, October 14, taking 6-7 against Glendon. Picture file
The combined SDCA and CDCA Coalfields Cricket competition completed the second round of proceedings on the weekend, with newly formed joint venture Piranhas/Bellbird continuing to set the early pace.

