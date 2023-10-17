Australia on high alert: Upcoming hot and dry summer poses elevated bushfire risk

El Nino will be gracing us for summer and staying. Here is the detail about what to expect in the next couple of months. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Well, it's official. It's going to be an El Nino summer.

According to recent forecasts, Australia is set to experience one of its hottest and driest summers in nearly three years. This anticipated climatic shift is not just a cause for concern regarding temperature discomfort; it significantly escalates the nation's vulnerability to bushfires.

After a relatively cooler and wetter respite over the past few years, the impending return of intense heat and aridity raises alarms for both rural and urban communities.

Do other countries experience El Nino?

Yes, El Nino is a global climate phenomenon, and its effects are felt in various ways across many countries around the world. El Nino originates from the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean but has wide-reaching impacts on weather patterns in numerous regions.

Australia and Southeast Asia

These regions typically experience drier and warmer conditions. Reduced rainfall can lead to droughts, water shortages, and increased bushfire risks in Australia.

South America

Coastal regions, especially in countries like Peru and Ecuador, can experience significantly more rainfall, leading to flooding and landslides. The increased rainfall results from the warmer sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific.

North America

The southern part of the United States can see wetter and cooler conditions, leading to increased rain or even snowfall. Conversely, the northern half may experience warmer and drier conditions.

Africa

Eastern parts of Africa, including regions of Kenya and Ethiopia, often see increased rainfall, which can lead to flooding. In contrast, Southern Africa might experience drier conditions, increasing drought risks.

India

El Nino is often associated with a weaker monsoon, leading to reduced rainfall which can affect agricultural output and water availability.

Islands in the Central and Western Pacific

Countries like Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines can experience drier conditions.

It's important to note that while the above patterns are common during El Nino events, the exact impacts can vary based on the intensity and duration of the El Nino event, as well as other regional climate influences.



Moreover, the counterpart to El Nino, known as La Nia, has its own set of impacts that can be different or even opposite in some regions compared to El Nino. And we all remember La Nia, the main reason we all had to invest in good waterproof outdoor furniture over the last couple of years.

Sydney has already begun to experience temperatures nearing historic highs. In response to these sweltering conditions, authorities have already declared a few fire bans, specifically targeting all regions in Sydney's North West. This preventative measure underscores the heightened risk of bushfires and emphasises the importance of community awareness and safety during such extreme weather conditions.

Why does El Nino pose a fire risk in Australia?

El Nino increases fire risk due to a combination of meteorological and environmental factors:

Reduced precipitation

One of the primary effects of El Nino in many regions is a significant reduction in rainfall. Drier conditions mean less moisture in the soil and vegetation, making forests, grasslands, and other areas more susceptible to fires.

Hotter temperatures

El Nino is often associated with increased temperatures in certain areas. Hotter conditions can cause vegetation to dry out faster, creating tinder-like environments where fires can ignite and spread more easily.

Extended drought

The combination of reduced rainfall and higher temperatures can lead to prolonged drought conditions. Over time, this can cause vegetation to become even more desiccated and flammable.

Changing wind patterns

El Nino can lead to alterations in prevailing wind patterns. Stronger and more erratic winds can spread fires more rapidly and make them harder to control.

Reduced humidity

In many areas, El Nino conditions can lead to decreased humidity. Lower humidity further dries out vegetation and increases evaporation rates, adding to the overall fire risk.

Taken together, these conditions create environments that are primed for wildfires. Once a fire starts, either naturally (e.g., by lightning) or through human activity, it can spread rapidly and be difficult to control given the enhanced fire-friendly conditions.



This is why many regions with a predisposition to wildfires often take additional precautions and engage in more rigorous fire prevention activities during El Nino events.

Dry vegetation becomes highly susceptible to ignition, turning vast landscapes into potential tinderboxes. These conditions, combined with frequent hot winds, create an environment where fires can ignite more easily and spread rapidly.

Residents, especially those in historically fire-prone regions, are urged to be vigilant, prepared, and informed. Proactive measures, such as clearing flammable materials from around properties, ensuring access to reliable water sources, and formulating evacuation plans, become more crucial than ever.

How is Australia preparing for the fire season?

Local fire departments and emergency services are gearing up for what could be a challenging fire season. Increased training sessions, community awareness programs, and resource allocation strategies are being rolled out to ensure maximum preparedness.