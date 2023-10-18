The Singleton Argus
The team at Huntlee Tavern are up for their second year as Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence, finalists, with nominations in 13 categories

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
October 18 2023 - 2:42pm
Huntlee Tavern owner Jason Gavin and head chef Natalie Samaras. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Huntlee Tavern owner Jason Gavin and head chef Natalie Samaras. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Hunter Valley pubs are strong contenders in this year's Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence, the short list naming hospitality venues in Pokolbin, Bellbird, Weston, Huntlee and Maitland.

