Hunter Valley pubs are strong contenders in this year's Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence, the short list naming hospitality venues in Pokolbin, Bellbird, Weston, Huntlee and Maitland.
The AHA NSW Awards for Excellence recognise the achievement of hotels across 28 categories, including dining, entertainment and employees.
The team at Huntlee Tavern are up for their second year as AHA finalists, with nominations in 13 categories compared to their six nominations last year.
Last year's AHA awards saw the Huntlee Tavern take the title of joint winner for Best Live Music Venue.
Owner-director of the Huntlee Tavern Jason Gavin said the venue continues to go from strength to strength.
"One of our biggest nominations is Regional Hotel of the Year so that's a big award," he said.
Huntlee Tavern has also been nominated for Best Family Friendly, Best Live Music, Best Regional Local, Best Sporting Entertainment, Best Wagering Venue, Best Draught Beer Quality, Best Wine List, Best Regional Gaming Venue, Best Steak Sandwich, Best Burger and Best Cheap Eat Meal.
Huntlee's Natalie Samaras has also been nominated for Regional Chef of the Year for a second year in a row.
"Natalie is ecstatic. A lot of hard work goes into the kitchen," Mr Gavin said.
Mr Gavin who has been in the hospitality industry for 32 years and is the director of Australian Hotels and Event Management group has also been nominated for the title of Group Hotel Operator of the Year.
"That's up against some groups who have 30 hotels, compared to our three," he said.
Newcomer Nineteen Hunter Valley at Pokolbin is up for seven awards in the categories of Regional Chef of the Year, Individual Hotel Operator of the Year, Best Outdoor Experience, Best Sporting Entertainment, Best Marketing Activity, Best Regional Redevelopment and Best Regional Casual Dining (Northern).
General manager for hospitality at Nineteen Brad Kennedy said the team is stroked to have their chef Murray Hickey nominated for Regional Chef of the Year.
"It's a great achievement for Murray and we are all very happy for him," he said.
