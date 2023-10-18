On-call doctor delays raise concerns

A Muswellbrook resident with young children says her recent visits to the emergency department at Muswellbrook Hospital have left her concerned about receiving timely and professional treatment at the facility.
Her major concern is the fact that the on-call doctors appear to be reluctant to attend the facility and if they do so it takes too long delaying timely treatment such as the dispensing of pharmacy scripts.
The mother * said she had taken her child to the hospital to see the after hours GP for antibiotics for her child and because the child's condition wasn't life threatening, the on-call doctor refused to come until there were more patients to treat.
"So the nurse sent us home and said she will call back when the doctor arrives. Three and a half hours after first arriving to the hospital, the nurse called to ask me to bring her child back but I knew it was no use because all the chemists in town were shut by then," she said.
"I just think the Muswellbrook community should be able to rely on the ED at the local hospital to provide timely and professional treatment not force us to travel to Singleton and or Maitland."
In response to the issues raised a Hunter New England Health spokesperson said HNELHD take seriously any reports that the care we provide does not meet the standards of our community. We have requested further detail in order to investigate the concerns raised.
We assure the community that Muswellbrook Hospital continues to provide safe, timely and compassionate care to patients.
General Practitioners (GPs) provide an on-call service to the hospital, alongside our dedicated nurses.
Patients are seen and triaged on arrival to the Emergency Department (ED) and an appropriate care plan is developed. At no time is patient care compromised.
We also have strategies in place to minimise wait times for patients within the ED, including regular communication and referrals to local GP practices and other primary healthcare providers where appropriate.
We encourage the community to continue to present to Muswellbrook Hospital where they can receive high-quality healthcare, when they require it.
*The woman has requested her name be withheld.
