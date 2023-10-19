The three landscape control zones are at the intersecting boundaries of Riverina, Western and Central West Local Land Services regions adjacent to the Lachlan River, east of Gilgandra and the Newell Highway, north of Dunedoo, west of Coolah, south of Coonabarabran within the Central West Local Land Services boundary, and Lower Gwydir River sub-catchment west of Moree, east of Collarenebri within the North West Local Land Services region.