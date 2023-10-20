The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Heavy traffic is expected this weekend in Pokolbin with two concerts being held this Saturday one at Bimbagen Estate and the other at Hope Estate

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motorists are advised to plan ahead if heading to Pokolbin in the Hunter Valley this weekend as heavier than usual traffic is expected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.