Motorists are advised to plan ahead if heading to Pokolbin in the Hunter Valley this weekend as heavier than usual traffic is expected.
Two events will be held in the area including A Day on the Green and Grapevine Gathering.
A Day on the Green will take place from 12pm Saturday 21 October at Bimbagden Estate. Traffic delays are expected as vehicles enter and exit the venue.
Grapevine Gathering kicks off at Hope Estate from noon Saturday 21 October, which will also see an increase in motorists and pedestrians in the area.
A shuttle bus will be stopping at a number of locations within the region. For more traffic and transport information visit the event website at grapevinegathering.com.au.
There will be increased pedestrian activity as people make their way to and from the events, so motorists are reminded to slow down and exercise caution.
Minor delays are expected, and motorists are urged to plan their journey.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
