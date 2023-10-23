From storage to style: Outdoor shed designs to elevate your space

Do you ever look around your outdoor space and can't help but think it needs a little something to make it stand out from the crowd? We all have the same basic outdoor area, so what do you do to take yours from "meh" to stunning?

Transforming your backyard with an eye-catching shed design may be just what you need. Sheds aren't just for storage anymore; they also offer some major style points.

To help you, we'll explore outdoor shed design and ways to elevate your space with it. So keep reading and get ready to be inspired by these ideas that will make you want to spend more time outdoors.

The purpose of a shed

Before we dive into the ways to design a shed, it's important to understand the function of this. These outdoor structures serve many purposes, from storing gardening tools and lawnmowers to providing extra storage space for seasonal decorations or outdoor furniture during the winter months.

But sheds can also be used as versatile spaces that cater to your hobbies and interests. They can become a home office, an art studio, or even a children's playroom. Fair Dinkum Builds offers a range of customisable shed designs that can be transformed into a space that suits your specific needs.

Outdoor shed designs

More than just a functional storage space, sheds can add personality and style to your outdoor area. Here are some design ideas that will make you want to start building right away:

Cottage-style garden shed

This style is ideal for folks who enjoy a homely, rustic atmosphere. This shed appears like it belongs in a fairytale with its sloping roof, wooden windows, and flower boxes. Add some string lights and a cute seating area outside to complete the charming ambience.

Salvaged shed

Do you have some old barn wood or reclaimed materials lying around? Put them to good use by creating a unique and eco-friendly shed design. From doors made of old windows to walls built from recycled pallets, this type of shed is sure to turn heads.

Farmhouse garden shed

The farmhouse trend is taking the world by storm, and there's no reason why it can't extend to your backyard shed. With a simple design featuring clean lines, white paint, and a metal roof, this shed will add a touch of country charm to your outdoor space.

Shed landscaping

The right landscaping can transform your shed from a simple storage unit to a focal point of your backyard. Planting flowers or creating a small garden around your shed will add colour and beauty to the space. You can also use potted plants, hanging baskets, and trellises to add an extra layer of dimension.

4 Ways to elevate your shed design

Like any other home addition, a shed should complement your personal style and taste. Here are four ways to elevate your shed design and make it a standout feature in your outdoor space:

1. Get creative with roof design

Outdoor shed roof design matters. Try corrugated metal or shingles to give texture and visual interest to a simple roof.

Skylights and gutters can add creativity to your roof design. These small details may make your shed stand out and give your outdoor space individuality.

2. Add a pop of color

Do you dislike brown and green sheds? Why not colour your design? Choose a bold shade or a muted blue or grey.

In either case, painting your shed may quickly make it stand out in your yard. In this manner, your yard won't need flowers and plants for colour.

3. Use smart accessories

Accessories may make your shed design entertaining and functional. To personalise your shed, try solar-powered lights or a distinctive door handle.

You can also utilise extras like rainwater collection systems and tool hooks to make your shed more practical. These minor improvements can enhance your shed's appearance and functionality.

4. Invest in a quality furniture set

Outdoor furniture is an essential part of any backyard design, and your shed can be the perfect place to showcase it.

Consider investing in a quality furniture set that complements the design of your shed and creates a cohesive look for your outdoor space.

Final thoughts

Overall, sheds don't have to be just a storage space in your backyard. With some creativity and thoughtful design, they can become an eye-catching feature that enhances the look and functionality of your outdoor area.