For the past three years veterinary surgeon Marcel Walsh has been busy treating all our pets at his practice the Singleton Heights Vet Hospital.
He purchased the practice, after spending a number of years working as a vet in the state's North West Slopes, around farming districts of Narrabri and Barraba.
At those practices he spent time working on larger animals, especially cattle, where they can make up a majority of the work during peak periods such as calving and pregnacy testing.
But a desire to move closer to family saw he and his wife Josephine, who is also a vet, move to the Hunter Valley. Dr Walsh is a sole practioner at the Heights and his wife works at a vet clinic in East Maitland.
Working in Singleton has been extremely rewarding as he can concentrate on the small animal practice.
"Its hard work but very rewarding and I have been welcomed by the Singleton community along with their pets," he said.
Trained through Sydney University he has been a vet for ten years.
Asked how he decided to pursue this career he said he didn't always want to be a vet.
"But I liked the outdoors and was interested in science so becoming a vet seemed like a good option," he said.
"Its hard work no doubt about it especially in private practice but I enjoy the challenges and no two days are the same nor two patients the same - thats for sure."
With Year 12 students either completed or soon to complete their final HSC exams and contemplating what to do next we asked Dr Walsh about choosing vet as a career.
"You have to be committed. It's not all about cute puppies. Six years of study and the costs involved and the work hours. But I love my career so if you are committed then go ahead become a vet," he said.
"Plus you could work in research or for the government in an advisory role as that is important so Australia remains free of diseases like foot and mouth and lumpy skin."
Recently Dr Walsh was nominated to receive a 2023 My Vet Rules competition award in Honour of Heroic Vets and Vet Nurses of Canine Dermatological Care. Skin issues or dermatology cases is one of the main health issues with pets - skin is the largest organ in pets.
"Itching and scratching in pets is our number one case load," he said.
His advice to pet owners who may have a dog showing signs of a potential skin issue is "not to ignore it, it's important to develop a plan and treat it early."
MVR competition is run by Zoetis Australia a global animal health company.
