It was a scorchingly hot spring day in Singleton for the memorial service for the Greta bus crash victims, in stark contrast to the frosty night on June 11, when the tragic accident took place.
The crash, near the roundabout on Wine Country Drive, claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 25 others sending a lasting ripple effect through many families and communities across the country as they face the ongoing trauma of the loss of so many young lives.
To help with the healing process, and to thank the first responders and other professional support people, a service was held at Singleton showground on Saturday.
Looking out from the showground, you could see our jacaranda trees in full bloom, and their purple flowers provided a fitting background for the gathering, where the photographs of the 10 victims, were set among a floral garland in front of the stage.
Family members took it in turns to say a poem or make a speech about their loved ones, the impact of their loss and to say thank-you to the emergency services, hospital staff and counsellors.
Zach Bray's mother Jacqui Varasdi, was the first to speak, and described those who lost their lives that night as 'our beautiful ten'.
She said believing they were all together somewhere gave her great comfort.
"Being with the other families who have lost loved ones and the survivors helps me so much," she said.
Attending the service was NSW Premier Chris Minns who said the loss of so many young lives was such an enormous tragedy.
"We know what they had achieved so far in their young lives sadly we can now only imagine what they would have achieved," he said.
The recurring theme throughout the service, which was led by MC Geraldine Doogue, was the professionalism and support provided by the first responders and then afterwards by staff at John Hunter Hospital and forensic specialists from the police and hospital.
The families paid special tribute to those first on the scene that night but also those in the days and weeks after the crash that have continued to support them in their grief.
With the showground in silence, except for the sounds of the guitar played by Travis Collins, a candle beside each photograph was lit by family members and friends as they also embraced each other. It was a very poignant moment in the service.
NSW Ambulance chaplain Scott Mackenzie, who lives in Singleton, gave an address, talking purely about love.
For him everyone was there on Saturday because of love and and that love will endure for the victims forever.
Casey Donovan delivered a beautiful and heartfelt rendition of 'Amazing Grace' before later concluding the service with 'True Colours'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.