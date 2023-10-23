The Singleton Argus
On a spring day of scorching heat, the Singleton showground became a place for quiet reflection, as we gathered to remember the 'beautiful ten' who died in the Greta bush crash of June 11

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated October 23 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:33pm
It was a scorchingly hot spring day in Singleton for the memorial service for the Greta bus crash victims, in stark contrast to the frosty night on June 11, when the tragic accident took place.

