What's on in Singleton and surrounds

The Nundle CWA Art Exhibition is on again soon. Opening on the 11, November and the show runs till 13 of November, this exhibition attracts artists from all over Australia and raises much needed funds for the village. Tickets to the Opening Night and Judging, are available now from www.nundle.org.au for $25 per person which includes a champagne supper. Alternatively for $5 per person payable at the door on the day, you can visit and view the exhibition at the following times; Saturday November, 12, from 10am to 4.30pm or Sunday, November 13, from 10am to 3.30pm.