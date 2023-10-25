What's on in Singleton and surrounds

Coal Miners Daughter
Civic Centre
The musical will be performed Friday 27 October Singleton Civic Centre 8:00pm. The story of legendary country singer Loretta Lynn. Coal Miner's Daughter includes 'friends' Lizzie Moore as Patsy Cline & Denis Surmon as Conway Twitty accompanied by The Holy Men, in this musical tribute to three legends.
Nundle Art Show
Nundle Memorial Hall
The Nundle CWA Art Exhibition is on again soon. Opening on the 11, November and the show runs till 13 of November, this exhibition attracts artists from all over Australia and raises much needed funds for the village. Tickets to the Opening Night and Judging, are available now from www.nundle.org.au for $25 per person which includes a champagne supper. Alternatively for $5 per person payable at the door on the day, you can visit and view the exhibition at the following times; Saturday November, 12, from 10am to 4.30pm or Sunday, November 13, from 10am to 3.30pm.
Wellbeing Brunch
Thursday 16 November 10am-12pm Muswellbrook Race Club
Recent events and circumstances taking a toll on mental health. LIVMEDIA is approaching the situation proactively and is partnering with Lifeline Hunter Central Coast to host a Business Wellbeing Brunch.The event aims to equip businesses across the region to better understand mental health in their workplaces and to supply information on available local resources. Lifeline Hunter's Patrick Calabria, the panel discussion will also include Where There's A Will Founder Pauline Carrigan, Dean Noonan from Check5, and Wayne Toms from the Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Inc).
Strings in Spring
Saturday 18th November | 6:30pm - 10:00pm Evans Room, Maitland Town Hall
Strings in Spring' spectacular a celebration of relaunch & refresh of the Maitland Arts Council. Members of the Maitland Arts Council are delighted to present a very special 'Strings in Spring' event to celebrate their brand relaunch, new website and much-anticipated return to hosting engaging performances, exhibitions and experiences. www.stickytickets.com.au/27gab/strings_in_spring.aspx
