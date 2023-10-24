NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is set to replace the Upper Hunter Air Quality Advisory Committee which has existed since the network was established in 2014.
In its place the EPA will create the Hunter Environment Advisory Group.
EPA Acting Director of Operations Claire Miles said the group brings together and replaces the Upper Hunter Air Quality Advisory Committee and Newcastle Community Consultative Committee for the Environment and will play a crucial role in influencing and contributing to the future of the Hunter.
"We are evolving these two groups to broaden the scope and increase collaboration across the Hunter and Newcastle areas. This responds to feedback from both of the groups previous members," Ms Miles said.
However, environmental groups say the replacement of the stand alone air quality network advisory committee will lead to less action on air pollution in the Upper Hunter.
So far this year there have been 233 air quality alerts compared to 39 alerts in 2022 and 116 alerts in 2021.
"The EPA is failing dismally to manage dust in the Upper Hunter. With the rapidly drying conditions since the beginning of the year there have been almost daily alerts of dangerous levels of dust pollution reported through the UHAQMN across the region. What is the response to all these alerts? Close down the committee" said Bev Smiles, Hunter Community Network. "There have been 233 air alerts so far this year and there is no evidence of a response to the problem."
Similarly Muswellbrook resident and member of Hunter Environment Lobby, Wendy Wales said it seems this "evolution" will dilute the focus given to air quality by a dedicated committee at a time when air quality in the Upper Hunter is set to become an even bigger issue.
"We have major open cut coal mine expansions awaiting approval, notably Mt Pleasant 3km upwind of Muswellbrook (pop 12,000) to 2048 and Hunter Valley Operations.," Ms Wales said.
"People in the Upper Hunter are right to feel abandoned by this dropping of an Upper Hunter Air Quality Network Advisory Committee given this is shaping up to be the hottest, driest summer since Mt Pleasant commenced its mega mining operation. These conditions are already triggering the health alerts and we are a month away from summer."
Commenting the change Ms Miles said the Hunter Environment Advisory Group will advise the EPA on existing, new and emerging environmental matters such as air quality, the operation of the air quality monitoring networks, local industry, general environmental matters and provide expertise to guide education and communication.
"We are seeking applications from people who are linked into their community and can represent their community or local industries and be willing to share updates from the EPA back to the community. "This is your chance to collaborate with like-minded individuals and experts, influence decisions that shape the region's environmental future," she said.
Expression of interest for nominations are open from 20 October - 20 November. More info on nominating for the Hunter Environment Advisory Group: Nominate for the Hunter Environment Advisory Group (nsw.gov.au)
