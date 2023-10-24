"The EPA is failing dismally to manage dust in the Upper Hunter. With the rapidly drying conditions since the beginning of the year there have been almost daily alerts of dangerous levels of dust pollution reported through the UHAQMN across the region. What is the response to all these alerts? Close down the committee" said Bev Smiles, Hunter Community Network. "There have been 233 air alerts so far this year and there is no evidence of a response to the problem."

