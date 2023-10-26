Silage and hay making field day

The last of the popular Singleton Pasture Field Days for 2023 will take place on Thursday 16 November from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm.
Held on agronomist Kyle Ropa's Hunter River irrigation farm on the outskirts of Singleton the day will once again focus on silage and haymaking.
There will be in-paddock demonstrations and key industry speakers and is being organised by Hunter Local Land Services.
Fortunately for Hunter and Paterson rivers irrigators they have available their full water allocation for this year - and given the seasonal outlook and particular dry start to spring making the most of that water will no doubt be one of the topics covered during the morning.
There is strong demand for hay and silage across the region especially in the light of recent bushfires and the severe drought in the Upper Hunter.
Singleton Pasture Demonstration site is located at 30 Whitefalls Lane. A light lunch and refreshments available.
