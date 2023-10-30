Track records are nothing new for the Muswellbrook Greyhound Racing Club, but on Saturday the Upper Hunter venue set a milestone moment that has never before been witnessed in NSW.
Saturday's Muswellbrook meeting will go down in the history books as the first TAB greyhound race meeting in NSW that featured an all-female steward panel.
Greyhound Welfare Integrity Commission (GWIC) steward Louise Warren chaired the meeting and was assisted by Stephanie Richards and Madison Watson.
Ms Warren has been a steward for around four years, but has been involved in the greyhound racing industry for two decades. She was formerly a trainer.
"I always wanted to be a steward. I just worked hard and worked my way up and have finally got here. I just feel it is a great career opportunity. There is equal opportunity in the industry and it's just a great sport," she said on Saturday.
"As a female I have been very supported in my role as a steward and I absolutely love it."
It not only marks the first time that an all-female steward panel has featured at a TAB meeting in the state, but it is believed that NSW will become just the second greyhound racing jurisdiction Australia- wide to have witnessed such a moment.
Queensland first featured an all-female steward panel at an Albion Park greyhound meeting in August 2022.
Between them the trio have worked at countless race meetings across the region, but to form part of the first all-female GWIC steward panel is moment that will no doubt go down as a career highlight.
Kevin Adams, GWIC's senior steward for the Hunter region, is thrilled members of his team will be involved in this historic first for greyhound racing in NSW.
"I'm really excited about it, and I think it is a real positive moment for the industry. It has been male dominated over the years, but this shows that we now have equal opportunities for women," Adams, who has been a steward for more than four decades, said.
Madi Watson has been a GWIC steward for three months. She also works at SASH, the Small Animal Specialist Hospital at Tuggerah as a veterinarian nurse.
"So far it has been really exciting and really great learning all these new things in the industry," she said.
"My background is in vet nursing, I haven't had a huge background in the greyhound racing industry, but I do have a huge passion for the welfare of the dogs, I love the dogs. So when I saw the steward role advertised, it spoke to me and I just had to apply for it.
"I've come from basically no racing experience whatsoever and these guys have taken me under their wing and really helped me grow my knowledge and I'm excited to see what my future holds."
For Steff Richards who joined the Commission's stewards' team three months ago she said "I grew up with greyhounds, it was something that spoke to me, I was looking for a career change after being in retail for 13 years. I really enjoy being around the greyhounds.
"I started 12 months ago in the kennels at Gosford and then slowly progressed through the kennels, I did swabbing and was a judge and now I have been able to become a steward."
