New England Highway near Ravensworth has reopened in both directions but the speed limit has been reduced to 60km/h due to smoke so continue to take care through the area.
Earlier this afternoon the highway was closed between Lemington Road and Rix's Creek due to a grassfire that had burnt through 80ha.
Firefighters and aircraft continue to work to contain a grass fire burning in the Ravensworth area, 13km northwest of Singleton. The alert level for this fire has been downgraded to Advice as crews gain the upper hand.
The fire is burning on the north side of the New England Highway in the Ravensworth area and is moving in a southeasterly direction towards the village of Camberwell.
The RFS says residents of Camberwell should monitor conditions and know what to do if the situation changes.
For drivers there are detours via the Golden Highway.
This particular fire started last Wednesday October 25 burning through 350ha and shutting the highway for a number of hours.
That fire was located near the highway's intersection with Hebden Road and brunt both sides of the highway and along the northern train line.
