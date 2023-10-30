The Singleton Argus
Bring out your waste for Singleton Council's annual bulk dometsic waste collection which starts next week November 6

October 31 2023 - 10:59am
Our streets may look a bit unsightly in the coming weeks, as households take advantage of the annual bulk waste collection, but it's better the waste ends up where it belongs rather than being randomly dumped.

