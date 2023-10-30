Our streets may look a bit unsightly in the coming weeks, as households take advantage of the annual bulk waste collection, but it's better the waste ends up where it belongs rather than being randomly dumped.
Households across Singleton are being encouraged to schedule in their spring clean out and register a sale on the Garage Sale Trail ahead of Council's annual bulk waste collection which is locked in from 6 November - 8 December.
The annual bulk waste collection service offers residents who receive a domestic waste and recycling service a one-off opportunity to dispose of bulkier waste items free of charge, simply by placing them on the kerbside for collection.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services, said in an effort to divert valuable pre-loved treasures away from bulk waste and landfill, this year residents are being encouraged to host a garage sale or donate their unwanted goods before putting them on the kerb.
"This year Council is getting behind Australia's favourite festival of pre-loved stuff, Garage Sale Trail, which will return to Singleton on the weekends of 11-12 and 18-19 November," he said. "Before putting your pre-loved goods on the kerbside for bulk waste collection, think about whether your unwanted bulky items could earn you cash.
"We're encouraging all households to host a garage sale on Singleton's Garage Sale Trail and also to shop the garage sales being hosted on those two weekends - not only is it a fantastic way to bag a bargain, it's also all about extending the life of products and at the same time diverting them away from landfill."
Residents could also think about selling their unwanted items on sites like Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree, eBay or donating them to charity. Alternatively, the Community Recycle Centre at the Singleton Waste Management Facility provides an opportunity for residents to recycle various household wastes such as eWaste, cardboard, polystyrene, batteries, fluorescent globes, paints and oils.
"There are so many avenues that our residents can take to divert their bulk waste from landfill and help contribute to creating a sustainable Singleton," Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr said.
The five-week bulk waste collection schedule for 2023 is:
Week 1 (from 6 November): Combo, Fern Gully, Redbournberry, Singleton
Week 2 (from 13 November): Belford, Branxton, Hunterview, Lower Belford, Wattle Ponds, Whittingham
Week 3 (from 20 November): Darlington, Dunolly, Gowrie, Hambledon Hill, Maison Dieu, McDougalls Hill, Singleton Heights, Wylies Flat, Rixs Creek
Week 4 (from 27 November): Big Ridge, Bridgman, Camberwell, Clydesdale, Dalwood, Dyrring, Elderslie, Falbrook, Glendon, Glendon Brook, Goorangoola, Gouldsville, Greenlands, Hebden, Lambs Valley, Leconfield, Liddell, Middle Falbrook, Mirannie, Mitchells Flat, Mount Olive, Obanvale, Pokolbin, Ravensworth, Reedy Creek, Roughit, Scotts Flat, Sedgefield, Stanhope, Westbrook
Week 5 (from 4 December): Appletree Flat, Broke, Bulga, Doyles Creek, Dural, Fordwich, Glennies Creek, Glenridding, Jerrys Plains, Lemington, Long Point, Milbrodale, Mount Thorley, Warkworth
Eligible households can place up to two cubic metres of domestic waste on the kerbside the week before their collection week. Items placed out earlier will be considered illegal dumping and may attract a fine.
Each property will be serviced by the bulk waste collection once. Acceptable bulk waste items include general household waste, fully dismantled swing sets and trampolines, scrap metal, rolled floor coverings up to 1.5m in length, and furniture.
Items that will not be accepted include mattresses, fridges and freezers, air conditioners, e-waste, green waste, hazardous solids, liquids and batteries, commercial builders' rubble and bricks, tyres, mirrors, glass tabletops, window panes and sliding glass doors.
Waste must be separated into piles of general waste and scrap metal for collection so that items can be recycled and disposed of sustainably.
For further information on bulk waste, including the full list of acceptable and unacceptable items and bulk waste terms and conditions, visit www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/bulkwaste
To register a garage sale and view the full list of local garage sales on the trail, visit www.garagesaletrail.com.au/singleton
