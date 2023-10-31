A proposal to build a group home and community facility in Singleton Heights is currently being assessed by Singleton Council.
Housing Plus, has submitted a Development Application (DA) for a group home (transitional) at Gardner Circuit, Singleton Heights.
Housing Plus is community housing provider which provides affordable housing, homelessness services, domestic and family violence services.
The proposed group home forms part of the Housing Plus "Core and Cluster" domestic and family violence program, providing a safe haven for women and children escaping and recovering from domestic violence.
Singleton currently has no refuge for women and their children escaping domestic violence.
However, the DA has raised the ire of some residents who have spoken to Singleton Councillors and taken to social media to express their concerns.
According to the DA the site is currently vacant. Development for the purpose of a group home (transitional) is permitted with consent in Zone R1 General Residential applying to the site under clause 2.3 of the Singleton Local Environmental Plan 2013 (the SLEP 2013) and fundamentally consistent with the objectives of the zone.
In the DA's Statement of Environmental Effects it says Domestic Violence NSW, reports that 1 in 4 Australian Women (23%) have experienced physical or sexual violence by a current or former intimate partner.
In October 2021, the NSW Government announced funding of $484.3 million to provide long term infrastructure to support women and children escaping domestic violence. Specifically, $426.6m is designated to support the Core and Cluster Program.
According to the DA the Core and Cluster model is an accommodation model that seeks to improve the quality of accommodation available for women and children seeking refuge from domestic violence.
"Traditionally, accommodation has been provided in the form of share house environments which required residents to share all amenities and facilities other than bedrooms. The Core and Cluster model improves on the former share house model by providing self-contained living quarters for each resident, including private kitchen and bathroom facilities.
"The fundamental principle of the Core and Cluster model is that the residents have direct access to critical support and assistance while also having the personal space and necessary amenities to effectively deal with personal issues and trauma."
The DA states the building in the central portion of the site comprises a communal lounge, dining and kitchen area with separate areas designated for children, study, bathroom and laundry amenities. The Cluster comprises six independent living quarters contained within a two-storey building. The independent living quarters range between one- and three-bedroom formats, with each including an open plan kitchen, living and dining area and separate bathroom / laundry.
