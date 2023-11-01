As they say you are never too old to learn and so it was at the 2023 Australian Christian College (ACC), Singleton grandparents day.
ACC last week took the time to celebrate and welcome grandparents into their school. Students from the primary school played host to their special guests as they engaged in various activities such as craft, reading and games, all of which were enjoyed by both generations.
A particular highlight for the students was interviewing their grandparents about when they were in school.
Days like this are so important, as the role that grandparents take on as a support system in many relationships deserves to be acknowledged and admired, not only for the contributions they make to their families but also to their communities.
