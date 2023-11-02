At the national finals of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Junior Academy competition held in Tamworth last Saturday, Singleton Jayden Martin, claimed top place in his Senior Division.
This made it back-to-back Australian national titles for the 14 year old who hopes to one day travel to the USA and compete as a professional bullrider - following in the footsteps of one of his mentors and national PBR champion, Singleton Cody Heffernan.
Jayden was always hooked immediately to bullriding once he started. He now trains with his own bulls as well as close friends locally, continuing to support each other to compete.
The family have been travelling extensively for competitions, especially the PBR Academy and even headed overseas this year, in August, for the Youth Bull Riding World Titles held in Texas, where Jayden competed under the PBR Australian team.
Jayden was a clear winner in his division , securing top spot from the outset and never moving all year, a repeat of from his first event in 2022.
He also represented NSW in the first ever junior state of origin PBR team which is run along the same lines as the seniors with NSW vs Queensland. Jayden was honoured to be riding along side the best in NSW and he said "It was one of the best experiences."
Jayden attends St Catherine's Catholic College along with a number of other successful junior bullriders, who compete in the PBR and various other rodeo circuits.
Next year Jayden will be competing in the U18's Rising Stars division in the PBR, which he knows will be a huge step up, with much larger and stronger bulls.
The PBR Finals are being held in Townsville this weekend, unfortunately PBR has advised that Heffernan injured himself at Tamworth and will not be able to compete at the finals and defend but other locals Lachlan Richardson, Trefor Sproule and Kyle Hall will be competing at Townsville.
