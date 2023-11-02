This week the dedicated work of a group of local First Nation women saw the official unveiling of a series of murals at the Muswellbrook Railway Station.
For the past 12 months Wanaruah (Wonnarua) women have attended the Muswellbrook Railway Station to paint the mural in the restored parcels office of the station as part of their story telling and learning of art.
The artworks have been reproduced onto steel sheets including the stories and will be hung prominently at the station. The original paintings will be retained by the Wanaruah Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The paintings represent;
NSW TrainLink funded and supplied the majority of the materials, with some support with materials from Mitre 10 Muswellbrook.
