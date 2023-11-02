"A time when our native animals and water sources were plentiful and our ancestors walked with us. This painting is for our children and grandchildren, our future leaders"

"Our people travelling from the Scone, Merriwa, Werris Creek, Quirindi, Narrabri, Moree & Tamworth areas to work on the railway in Muswellbrook. The animals drink from the water holes. Our ancestors guide them from the Southern Cross known as Taraan-doo, the place of the white gum tree, the painters are called Mooji, the white cockatoos sits in the sky"

"Our Aboriginal men work beside men from different cultures to build the railway. The tents near the Kyuga Bridge is where workers were accommodated. The women and children fish and swim across the river. The seven sisters take refuge in the sky and continues to be pursued by Wati Nyiri or Yurlu."