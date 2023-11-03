The Singleton Argus
Singleton based mining and advanced manufacturer Hedweld Group has enjoyed an award winning October having received three industry accolades

November 3 2023 - 2:31pm
The Hedweld Team at the Hunter Manufacturing Awards. Picture supplied
October proved to be a month of exceptional acclaim for the Hedweld Group of Companies, as they have added three distinguished trophies to their collection.

