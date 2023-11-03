October proved to be a month of exceptional acclaim for the Hedweld Group of Companies, as they have added three distinguished trophies to their collection.
The first of the awards was received in Sydney, when Hedweld emerged as the recipient of the Large Host Employer of the Year Award at the Apprentice Employment Network (AEN) Awards.
This accolade is a testament to their commitment to fostering high-quality training and unwavering support for apprentices and trainees, distinguishing them as a host employer with over 20 employees. The nomination for this accolade came from HunterNet Career Connections, a valued and long-standing business partner.
Among the highlights of the AEN Awards, Tarnisha Winsor was honoured as the Trainee of the Year. This recognition underscores her outstanding academic performance, her ability to seamlessly integrate her acquired skills into her job responsibilities, and her commendable development of communication, teamwork, and project management capabilities.
Ms. Winsor has now transitioned into a full-time role at Hedweld upon the successful completion of her traineeship.
At the Hunter Manufacturing Awards gala event in Newcastle, Hedweld was announced as the recipient of the Excellence in Building Workforce Capability for the Future Award.
This acknowledges Hedweld's commitment to skills development, underscored by their recruitment efforts in smaller rural communities, reinforcing their strong community ties.
Kristy Hedley, Managing Director of Hedweld, expressed her gratitude, saying, Hedweld extends heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated past and present employees, apprentices, and trainees, whose collective contributions have been instrumental in our success.
"The unwavering dedication of each Hedweld mentor, supervisor, manager, and peer underscores our resolute commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent and preserving skilled labour within the Hunter region, a source of immense pride for us," she said.
"If you have a passion for innovation, Hedweld are always on the lookout for extraordinary talent to join their award-winning team."
