The first decent rainfall this spring ,arrived across much of the Hunter and Mid North Coast ten days ago, and though it was pleasing plenty more will be needed to turn the season around.
Weeks of hard frosts have been replaced with baking hot spring days and worst of all the winds - days of westerly winds fanning bushfires and turning fragile pastures into dust.
It is hoped some follow up rain arrives over the weekend but in the meantime Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell along with and Shadow Water Minister Steph Cooke have asked what is the NSW Labor Government doing to assist farmers as dry weather tightens the grip of drought on the state.
They have spoken out after Water Minister Rose Jackson confirmed the NSW Government is all talk and no action when it comes to providing support for rural and regional communities already suffering from the impact of drought.
Ms Cooke, the Member for Cootamundra, said she was alarmed by the Minister's response to Budget Estimates questions, around what the government is actively doing to help those already suffering from dry conditions.
"By her own admission, as the Water Minister she has a 'significant' role to play in the government's response to this looming crisis, and yet the best she could come up with when asked what the plan going forward is, was that agency meetings have kicked off, and the public service has been briefed," Ms Cooke said.
"It appears Labor's approach to this emerging crisis is drought preparation by committee.
"Just over 50 per cent of the state is now either drought-declared or drought-affected, and yet the Minister is still sitting around talking about it.
Mr Layzell raised the emerging situation with NSW Nationals Leader and Minister for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Regional NSW, Dugald Saunders in July.
"We met with farmers at Rouchel, Scone, Singleton and Merriwa, many were struggling in winter when they told us they were slipping back into drought and needed government to be across the situation," Mr Layzell said.
"I have been calling for the Minister for Agriculture to come to the Upper Hunter Electorate but in the meantime the countryside has recently been ablaze with fires scorching farms at Scone, Baerami, Ravensworth and Bretti."
Ms Cooke and Mr Layzell asked where is the targeted support; where are the rural support workers, and financial counselling services? What about rural resilience programs, and skills and training subsidies?
"We've known these dry conditions have been coming for months now; the government should have had a plan in place a long time ago," Ms Cooke added.
The Aussie Hay Runners have made one trip to the Upper Hunter last month and are planning another later in November.
Applications for applying for hay from that second run open Monday 6 November and farmers who missed out on the first delivery will be given priority.
The group have recently been delivering hay to farmers on the Mid North Coast where drought and bushfires are impacting livestock producers.
