The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell is asking where is the NSW government's drought support as charities plan more hay deliveries to the Upper Hunter

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
November 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merriwa district farmer Peter Campbell talking with Dave Layzell and Dugald Saunders at Mr Campbells property.
Merriwa district farmer Peter Campbell talking with Dave Layzell and Dugald Saunders at Mr Campbells property.

The first decent rainfall this spring ,arrived across much of the Hunter and Mid North Coast ten days ago, and though it was pleasing plenty more will be needed to turn the season around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.