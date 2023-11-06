Singleton rodeo - junior results

2023 Singleton Novice and Junior Rodeo Results:
8 -U11 Junior Steer Ride
8-U11 Mini Bull Ride
11-U14 JNR Steer Ride
11-U14 Mini Bull Ride
Junior Bull Ride14-U18
Novice Bull Ride
Novice Saddle Bronc
14-U18 Saddle Bronc Ride
We would like to thank the generous sponsors for this event Bailey Property &Livestock, Bowers, Invent Air, Redbournberry Clothing, P 7 B Nichols, RayWhite Real Estate Singleton, Pit Express, Tremolite Kitchens, Man Vs Roof and MRM Solutions. Belt Buckles which were donated by the Naa were presented by Robbie George
