Singleton show: sporting horse results

Singleton Show Sporting Results
The Singleton Gymkhana Club has successfully run the Sporting at the Show since 1993, the club would like to thank all the volunteers and parents who make this possible for the children.
Results as follows:
Bending Race
Leds
1.Charlotte Betts - Percy
2.Jack Davey -Tully
3.Jade Nordheim - Tilly
4.Kodie Russell - Ace
5.Any Turner - Tex
9 years & Under
1.Erin Wilson- Maple
2.Dawson McKenzie - Topaz
3.Ali Badior - Eve
4.Austyn Harry - Chloe
5.Archie Kirkwood - George
13 years & Under
1.Miley Bremner - Mickey
2.Audri McKenzie - Bundy
3.Mia Badior - Barnetts Select
4.MacKenzie Richards -Rupert
5.Isabelle Alen - Duke
17 yrs & Under
1.Ella Fitzsimmons - Benita
2.Georgia Magyar - Barney
3.Mitchell Roxburgh - Richie Sambora
Senior
1.Patricia Betts - Percy
2.Katrina Stephens - Boom
Barrel Race
Leds
1.Jade Nordheim - Tilly
2.Charlotte Betts -Percy
3. Jack Davey - Tully
4.Kodie Russel - Ace
5. Macey Vallance - Sierra Lodge Cinderella
9 years & under
1.Erin Wilson - Maple
2. Dawson McKenzie - Topaz
3.Austyn Harry - Chloe
4.Ali Badior - Eve
5.Archie Kirkwood - George
13 years & Under
1.Zoe Geelan -Princess
2.William Betts - Maverick
3.Audri McKenzie -Bundy
4.Taya Lieben -Queen B
5.Miley Bremner - Mickey
17 years & under
1.Caitlyn Bird -Cruise
2.Chloe Donehue - Misty
3.Mitchell Roxburgh - Ritchie Sambora
4.Addi Eastley - Star
5.Georgia Magyar - Barney
Senior
1.Darcie Moore - Archie
2.Katrina Stephens - Boom
Pony Twist
Leds
1.Jade Nordheim - Tilly
2.Charlotte Betts- Percy
3.Jack Davey - Tully
4.Kodie Russell - Ace
5.Andy Turner - Tex
9 years & under
1.Estelle Cox -Fifi
2.Austy Harry - Chloe
3.Dawson McKenzie - Topaz
4.Ali Badior - Eve
5.Archie Kirkwood - George
13 years & Under
1.Zoe Geelan - Princess
2.Audri McKenzie -Bundy
3.Miley Bremmer - Mickey
4.Mia Badior -Barnetts Select
5.William Betts - Maverick
17 years & Under
1.Chloe Donehue
2.Georgia Magyer - Barney
3. Ella Fitzsimmons - Benita
4.Mitchell Roxburgh - Ritchie Sambora
5.Addi Eastley - Star
Seniors
1.Katrina Stephens - Boom
2.Darcie Moore - Archie
Key hole Race
Leds
1.Charlotte Betts- Percy
2.Jade Nordheim - Tilly
3.Macey Vallance - Siera Lodge Cinderella
4.McKenna Katte - Flower
5.Brayden George - Eagleton Ebony
9 years & Under
1.Erin Wilson-Maple
2.Ali Badior - Eve
3.Eloise Arnot - First Lady
4.Estelle Cox - Fifi
5.Ruby Redgrove - Snoopy
13 years & Under
1.Miley Bremner - Mickey
2.Zoe Geelan - Princess
3.Audri McKenzie - Bundy
4.Mia Badior - Barnetts Select
17 years & Under
1.Chloe Donehue- Misty
2.Mitchell Roxburgh - Ritchie Sambora
3.Ella Fitzsimmons - Benita
4.Caitlyn Bird - Cruise
Senior
1.Patricia Betts - Percy
Mug Race
Leds
1.Charlotte Betts - Percy
2.Jade Nordheim - Tilly
3.Andy Turner - Tex
4.Kodie Russell- Ace
5.Brayden George- Eagleton Ebony
9 years & Under
1.Erin Wilson - Maple
2.Dawson McKenzie - Topaz
3.Austyn Harry - Chloe
4.Ali Badior- Eve
5.Taylor Bennett - Jeanie
13 years & Under
1.Zoe Geelan - Princess
2.Mia Badior - Barnetts Select
3.Audri McKenzie - Bundy
4.William Betts - Maverick
5.Miley Bremner - Mickey
17 years & Under
1.Chloe Donehue - Misty
2.Mitchell Roxburgh - Ritchie Sambora
3.Addi Eastley -Star
4.Ella Fitzsimmons - Benita
5.Georgia Magyar - Barney
Senior
1.Patricia Betts - Percy
2.Katrina Stephens - Boom
