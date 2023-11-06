Young Aussies and the high cost of living

Hair and beauty products: Many young people are using less of these due to their cost, looking to other options for hygiene and appearance.

Lunch: Some can only afford two meals a day, choosing between brekkie and dinner and skipping lunch to save money.

Fresh produce: Due to tight budgets, fresh items are being replaced by frozen or canned options.

Medication: Important medications for serious conditions are being skipped due to high costs, which could greatly impact people's health.

Therapy sessions: People skip getting help with their health because it costs too much! Even with some discounts available through Centrelink, out-of-pocket costs are out of reach for many.