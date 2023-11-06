Young Aussies and the high cost of living

Thinking carefully about where you can save money means you could have more to spend on the vital things in life. Picture Shutterstock
Many young people are feeling the pinch as living costs soar, forcing them to skip essentials like fresh food and medicine. With inflation on the rise, everyday items, especially for university students, are becoming luxuries.
Over the last year, prices have well and truly jumped. Food is up by 7.5 per cent, rent by 6.7 per cent, insurance by 14.2 per cent, and utility prices between 12 per cent and 14 per cent.
What's being cut?
Hair and beauty products: Many young people are using less of these due to their cost, looking to other options for hygiene and appearance.
Lunch: Some can only afford two meals a day, choosing between brekkie and dinner and skipping lunch to save money.
Fresh produce: Due to tight budgets, fresh items are being replaced by frozen or canned options.
Medication: Important medications for serious conditions are being skipped due to high costs, which could greatly impact people's health.
Therapy sessions: People skip getting help with their health because it costs too much! Even with some discounts available through Centrelink, out-of-pocket costs are out of reach for many.
Learning support: Getting much-needed learning tools is tough because of money problems.
Smart ways to cope
Even though times are tough, there are simple and clever ways to handle rising costs. Here are some simple tips on saving money on basic things and tips to save on entertainment and travelling!
Saving on everyday stuff
Check prices carefully. Look at unit prices when shopping. They help you find the real value of products, making it easy to spot the best deals.
Try store brands.Store brand products are often as good as big brands but cheaper. Choosing them could save you a lot of money.
Plan your meals. Planning meals helps you buy only what you need and avoid waste. Also, consider buying frozen fruits and veggies-they're often cheaper.
Use leftovers wisely. Turn your leftovers into another meal or freeze them for later. Learn to use food scraps-it's smart and saves money.
Get helpful gadgets. Food processors and coffee machines can help you avoid spending on pricey, ready-made items and save you money in the long run.
Spend less on fun
Have fun at home. Enjoy barbecues, movie nights, and board games at home. It's fun and saves money.
Limit streaming services. Stick to your favourite streaming services and change them every month for variety. Cancel the ones you don't use.
Cancel unused apps. Cancel any paid apps and subscriptions you don't use. Every little saving counts.
Watch movies at home. Skip the pricey cinemas and enjoy movies at home. If you do go, choose cheaper times and bring your own snacks.
Travel on a budget
Fly smart. Fly at cheaper times and compare prices to get good deals.
Explore lesser-known places. Visit less popular places-they're usually quieter, cheaper, and even more interesting.
Eat like locals. Eating is costly when travelling. Try local foods and cook when you can to save money.
Plan before you travel. Do your research, find cheap data plans, and download local transport apps to avoid extra travel spending.
Conclusion
These easy tips can really help you keep more money in your pocket. So give them a try and start saving today. It's all about making simple choices and being smart with your money!
