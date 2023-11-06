In the final game of the round, Valley/JPC picked up an important win however they did not get it all their own way in the three-wicket victory over Creeks at Howe Park. Chasing 132 for victory, the defending premiers achieved the modest target in the 28th over with three wickets left in the sheds. Veteran Dave Moorcroft was their best willowman with 39, with Alex Thrift (34) and skipper Daniel Storey (18) making runs. Nathan Stapleford (2-25 off 8), Bayden Mulholland (2-44 off 5.2) and Daniel Tracey (2-21 off 8) all picked up a brace of wickets for Creeks.