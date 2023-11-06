The Singleton Argus
By Mark Bercini
Updated November 7 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:07am
Denman second grade opening batsman Hunter Ball provided the individual highlight of round five of district cricket by smashing a century in the match against Glendon/PCH at Cook Park no.1.

