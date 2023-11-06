Denman second grade opening batsman Hunter Ball provided the individual highlight of round five of district cricket by smashing a century in the match against Glendon/PCH at Cook Park no.1.
Facing the new ball, Ball smashed fifteen boundaries and cleared the rope three times in a fine innings off just 108 deliveries in his third career ton at this level.
In first grade, Greta-Branxton jumped to the top of the ladder following a hard-fought victory over previously undefeated Piranhas/Bellbird at Carmichael 1.
In pursuit of 156 for victory, the Blues just fell over the line with one wicket in hand in the 34th over. Skipper and opener Joey Butler continued his good season batting form with 41, partner Josh Dagg made 33, with Chris Murray (21) and Brent Watson (20no) steering the visitors to victory. Bellfish skipper Joey Main (4-34 off 8) and Aaron Sweeney (3-10 off 5) were the two best with the ball for the home side.
Earlier in the day the newly formed joint venture were dismissed for 155, with Mark Crowfoot (31), Jason Orr (22), Rob Drage (17) and Karandeep Maramreddy (16) providing the bulk of the runs. Jamie Moore was Greta-Branxton's best with the four-piece, bagging 4-25 off 7, with Brent Watson (2-33 off 8) and Jace Lawson (2-29 off 8) both keeping the batsmen honest.
PCH got back in the winning circles with a big 113-run win over Glendon at Cook Park no.3. Last year' preliminary finalists made a healthy 6-226 batting first, with Hugh Smith leading the way with 86. Returning to the crease for the first time this season after overcoming a knee injury, Brad Cox wasted no time getting back into a rhythm with 81. Matt Pearce was next best with 17. Club president Cooper Bailey (3-21 off 8) and Ethan Newman (2-55 off 8) were Glendon's best two with the ball.
Glendon improved on their disappointing start to the season with the bat, but were still dismissed well shy of the target for 113. Anthony Bailey (36), Drew Nelson (22) and Kyle Bailey (20) made runs for the visitors, while Jamie Tudor bagged 6-7 off 3.3 for PCH. Dominic Keys (3-44 off 8) also picked up vital wickets.
In the final game of the round, Valley/JPC picked up an important win however they did not get it all their own way in the three-wicket victory over Creeks at Howe Park. Chasing 132 for victory, the defending premiers achieved the modest target in the 28th over with three wickets left in the sheds. Veteran Dave Moorcroft was their best willowman with 39, with Alex Thrift (34) and skipper Daniel Storey (18) making runs. Nathan Stapleford (2-25 off 8), Bayden Mulholland (2-44 off 5.2) and Daniel Tracey (2-21 off 8) all picked up a brace of wickets for Creeks.
Creeks were dismissed for 131 earlier in the day, with opener Myles Cook (54) leading from the front with at well-made half century, brother and skipper Blake Cook was next best with 16. Isaac Barry (4-21 off 6.2) and Liam Storey (4-23 off 4) both bowled beautifully for Valley/JPC.
Second Grade
Bellbird 7/125 (Jon Schatz 37, Shannon Attewell 28, Aaron Duffie, Joey Millington 18no, Koby Brown 2-21 off 5, Lachlan Marino 2-25 off 8, Tyler Wade 2-23 off 6.5 defeated Wine Country 10/124 (Charlie Wilton 27no, Jayden O'Connor 23, William Collins 16, Matt Wood 14, Brett Pitkin 3-39 off 8, Pat Cagney 2-12 off 5, Shannon Attewell 2-15 off 2.1).
Denman 6/252 (Hunter Ball 114, John Apps 57, Riley Mortimer 11no, Luke Meyn 2-41 off 8, Lachlan Nicol 2-30 off 5, defeated Glendon/PCH 10/124 (Lachlan Nicol 50, Danny Worth 23, Craig Meyn 22, John Apps 3-22 off 5, Mark Donnelly 2-6 off 3.2, Chris Sowter 2-30 off 4)
Greta-Branxton 10/183 (Noah McNamara 58, Jamie McNamara 30, Wayne Chandler 26, Jack Roberts 23, Aaron Zechel 3-22 off 8, Luke Zechel 2-26 off 5, Akhil Keshaboina 2-26 off 5.1) defeated Piranhas 10/160 (Matthew Kemp 58, John Hodge 21, Craig Beer 17, James Halpin 3-26 off 8, Jack Roberts 3-21 off 6, Tanveer Singh 2-28 off 7).
JPC 1/114 (Andrew Knox 62no, Rhys Giles 31, Jim Morris 1-18 off 4) defeated Creeks 10/106 (Chad Solman 24, Mitch Bourke 21, Hayden Bourke 16, Siaan Carman 3-29 off 6.5, Brad Driscoll 2-19 off 8, Thomas Pearce 2-23 off 6).
Third Grade
Valley 0/67 (Tate Edwards 37no, Preston Miller 23no) defeated Denman 10/66 (Darren Allum 20, Shannon Allum 20, Mason Kelly 7-12 off 6.5, Tate Edwards 3-8 off 5).
Greta-Branxton 5/81 (Ben Regan 31, Adam Vernon 27, Maximus Oakes 2-1 off 1) defeated Piranhas 10/77 (Mark White 39, Glenn Oakes 18, Jason Varley 3-13 off 6, Nigel Charnock 3-7 off 4, Cameron Charnock 2-10 off 5).
Hotel Cessnock 10/161 (Jordan Field 44, Nick Wallace 28, Ben Rowlands 19, Rob Jordan 15, Daniel Thrift 2-16 off 8, Jack Gilmore 2-49 off 7.4, Austin Maher 2-15 off 5, Daniel Andrews 2-14 off 4, Jimmy Moore 2-14 off 3) defeated JPC 10/145 (Greg Thrift 62, James Shoulders 23, Daniel Andrews 20, Jordan Field 5-30 off 8, Heath Cameron 3-51 off 8).
Wine Country bye.
Fourth Grade
Wine Country 9/250 (Chris O'Neill 120no, Tobias Shields 49, Mark Hollis 28, Lachlan O'Neill 20, Henry Beverley 2-17 off 7, Zach Macbeth 2-61 off 8, Daniel Lancaster 2-55 off 6) defeated Greta-Branxton 10/166 (Sam Dagg 38, Henry Beverley 29, Ashlie Waters 26, Robert Chard 17, Peter Watson 15, Lachlan O'Neill 3-33 off 4.5, Chris O'Neill 3-15 off 4, Tobias Shields 2-35 off 4).
Supporters 4/69 (Nick Gibbs 22, Aaron Field 20, Ricky Hollis 2-3 off 4, Robert Horan 2-27 off 7) defeated Piranhas 10/68 (Ricky Hollis 18no, Jack Moore 16, Tammie Beer 14, Scott Minter 3-17 off 6, Isaac Minter 2-8 off 3, Nick Gibbs 2-6 off 3).
Hotel Cessnock bye.
Points Tables
First Grade Greta-Branxton 24, Piranhas/Bellbird 21, PCH 18*, Valley/JPC 15*, Wine Country 9*, Glendon 3*, Creeks 0*.
* bye received, no points awarded
Second Grade Bellbird 30, Denman 24, JPC 24, Greta-Branxton 18, Piranhas 12, Wine Country 6, Creeks 6, Glendon/PCH 0.
Third Grade Hotel Cessnock 21*, Greta-Branxton 21, Wine Country 18*, Valley 12*, Piranhas 12, JPC 6*, Denman 0*.
* bye received, no points awarded
Fourth Grade Wine Country 21, Hotel Cessnock 15**, Supporters 15*, Greta-Branxton 6*, Piranhas 3*.
* bye received, no points awarded
