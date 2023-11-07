For those drivers regularly caught in heavy traffic through Singleton some good news, with confirmation that the funding for the long awaited Singleton bypass, has now been confirmed.
It is now expected the contract for the $700 million project will be signed by the end of the year. There were concerns that the Federal government may review the project and its commitment of $560m towards the cost of building the bypass.
The funding confirmation came last week during state parliament's Budget Estimate hearings (regional transport and roads) when Transport for NSW, deputy secretary Infrastructure and Place, Camilla Drover, replied to a question about the signing of the Singleton bypass construction contract, saying we are hoping to award that shortly.
"We've had confirmation from the Federal Government and we've had the funding instrument for that project. That will allow us to proceed and award a contract for the Singleton bypass," she said.
Commenting on the funding confirmation Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said "This is great news and now this much needed project can proceed."
One of the issues with the project apart from confirming the funding from the Federal government was the compulsory acquisition of a number of properties.
Ms Drover told the hearing most of the properties had now been acquired adding there are a couple of matters that will be outstanding and we anticipate to resolve them fairly quickly.
"We're not anticipating significant impacts on the construction schedule, though," she said.
When asked about properties that went to the NSW Land and Environment Court she said "Six went to the Land and Environment Court. Most of those have now been determined. One is still waiting early Land and Environment Court determination, one is in train to be resolved and the other matter is awaiting the statutory period because the Valuer General (VG) has made a determination and the period by which people can respond to the VG's determination has not yet expired."
The eight kilometre project will bypass five sets of traffic lights in the CBD and is the largest road infrastructure investment in Singleton's history.
In the meantime drivers along the New England Highway, either side of Singleton, are seeing various preparation works underway.
Transport for NSW has been carrying out early work for the Singleton Bypass including corridor fencing, demolition of existing buildings, relocation of utilities and additional geotechnical investigations since late 2022 in preparation for the major work.
Most of the recent activity has been focused on relocation of electrical utilities.
Significant salvage of Aboriginal heritage items has also been completed from the southern connection with the New England Highway through to the New England Highway at Gowrie.
