Miller Park, Branxton has secured a share of the NSW Football Legacy Fund.
The success of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 continues to leave a legacy for football with the Greta Branxton Football Club allocated $150,000 from Round 2 of the fund for a lighting upgrade.
This funding program has seen $6.3 million awarded across the two rounds.
Miller Park will go from the current lighting of just two main fields to also having coverage for another five small fields, warm-up areas and the carpark.
Adequate lighting across all fields will improve training and night games, plus overall safety for female participants providing well-lit areas between fields, clubhouse and the carpark.
