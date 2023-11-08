Majestic Cinemas Singleton have an exciting Q&A Screening on Thursday 9 November for 'The Promise' at 7:00pm.
The powerful documentary follows local Newcastle broadcaster and Singleton local man, Craig Hamilton's journey through the battle of mental health.
Through Craig's story, the film aims to spark a conversation, an action and a solution for mental health and suicide prevention. As the documentary unfolds viewers witness Craig's personal struggles and triumphs, delving into the depths of his emotional turmoil and the impact it had on his life.
'The Promise' aims to inspire empathy, understanding and action, fostering a nation that prioritises mental wellbeing and supports individuals on their path to recovery. Director Jye Currie is also a Newcastle local as well!
This is a rather exciting and special event in Singleton, and if you would like to attend this screening, please let Samantha at Majestic Cinema's know via email. This is an exciting opportunity for both the community and our local cinema! email to reserve your spot.
