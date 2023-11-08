What's on in Singleton and surrounds

Julie Goodwin is still one of the nation's favourite home cooks and Australia's original MasterChef and she is coming to Singleton! Join us as the chef and author shares her cooking tips and insight into life in the spotlight over the past decade. Julie was crowned Australia's first ever MasterChef winner back in 2009 and only last year she was back on our screens in 'MasterChef Fans and Favourites'. Julie is also the author of a number of books which will be available for purchase and signing on the night at the Singleton Civic Centre from 5:30 to 7:00pm.