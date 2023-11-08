What's on in Singleton and surrounds

The Promise
Majestic Cinema November 9 7:00pm
The powerful documentary follows local Newcastle broadcaster and Singleton local man, Craig Hamilton's journey through the battle of mental health. Through Craig's story, the film aims to spark a conversation, an action and a solution for mental health and suicide prevention. There will be a Q & A session with Craig Hamilton and Director Jye Currie.
'Uncle Nath'
Sunday 12 November
Uncle Nath' a local comedian who has performed throughout Australia and at the Melbourne Comedy Festival. Uncle Nath does clean family comedy and is hilarious. He will be at the Branxtom Community Hall this Sunday night at 6pm. There will be a sausage sizzle, drinks and snow cones for sale. Prizes for the best 'dad' joke. Entree fee is donation only.
Etching Rembrandt's Legacy
Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre, until November 19
Etchings by Rembrandt and master printmakers from history will come together in a special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre this spring. This specially curated exhibition by Professor Ross Woodrow brings together more than 60 etchings to demonstrate the enduring attraction the medium has held for artists and collectors from Rembrandt's time to now. These historic etchings include a number from Professor Woodrow's own collection, amassed over the past 15 years and often serving as inspiration for his own printmaking.Visitors will be able to make direct links between the works by the etching masters exhibited as part of Etching: Rembrandt's Legacy and the supporting exhibition titled Potentially Symbolic Objects.
Julie Goodwin Visit
Thursday, November 23
Julie Goodwin is still one of the nation's favourite home cooks and Australia's original MasterChef and she is coming to Singleton! Join us as the chef and author shares her cooking tips and insight into life in the spotlight over the past decade. Julie was crowned Australia's first ever MasterChef winner back in 2009 and only last year she was back on our screens in 'MasterChef Fans and Favourites'. Julie is also the author of a number of books which will be available for purchase and signing on the night at the Singleton Civic Centre from 5:30 to 7:00pm.
Social gardening
Bathurst Street
Visit Singleton Community Garden, 46 Bathurst Street on any Sunday morning from 9am to 1pm for social gardening. It is free for members, and membership is $20 for the financial year which includes insurance coverage.
Wellbeing Workshop
November 16
Quest for Life Foundation, a leading mental health and wellness organisation. The Singleton wellbeing workshop will be facilitated by experts in the wellbeing field, Margie Braunstein and Kate Szymanski. The organisation, will be running a FREE Your Life Matters workshop for the Singleton and surrounding communities. The Your Life Matters workshop is open to everyone. The Quest for Life Foundation encourages anyone in Singleton and surrounding areas to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their wellbeing and peace of mind.
