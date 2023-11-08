Singleton woman wins $25,000

A Singleton woman's day of gardening has sprouted into a blooming success with a $25,000 Instant Scratch-Its top prize win. The top prize-winning $2 Cash Spooktacular Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Foodworks Singleton Heights.
"I'm over the moon!" she said when an official from The Lott reached out to her. "I actually bought the Instant Scratch-Its tickets with my mum. We had just finished gardening and we were treating ourselves to a nice lunch," she said.
"We like to buy tickets every now and then. Mum was scanning one of hers that had won $10, and I had a couple of coins, so I bought three $2 tickets, and then that was that!
"It's awesome. We both did a happy cheer together."
With her bank account now containing the $25,000 prize, the winning woman shared she already knew her newfound treasure would be going towards a heartwarming aspiration of hers.
"I'll be putting it towards a house deposit. It's always been a dream of mine to own my very own home," she said.
"I'll be the first in my family to do so, so it's very important to me. "I'm hoping to get a nice little place with a backyard so I can get a dog!"
The Foodworks Singleton Heights team said they said they couldn't be happier for their local winner and wished them all the best with their incredible win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.