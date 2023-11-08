The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

A $25,000 win in the Instant Scratch-Its will see a Singleton woman use the money to pay for a deposit on her a home - making her the first in her family to own their home

November 8 2023 - 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton woman wins $25,000
Singleton woman wins $25,000

A Singleton woman's day of gardening has sprouted into a blooming success with a $25,000 Instant Scratch-Its top prize win. The top prize-winning $2 Cash Spooktacular Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Foodworks Singleton Heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.