Bushfires that twice closed the New England Highway near Ravensworth late last month also came close to mining infrastructure.
The bushfire started at Ravensworth, near the highway's intersection with Hebden Road, on Wednesday October 25 burning through 400 hectares, if flared again on Monday 30 October impacting areas to the south of the original fire.
Located at the nearby Hunter Valley Operations (HVO) South mine is their Ammonium Nitrate (AN) storage facility which increased capacity from 100 tonnes to 7250t last year.
Commenting on that facility in regards to the recent bushfire HVO general manager Dave Foster said "HVO's Ammonium Nitrate (AN) storage facility at our HVO South mine was designed and operates in compliance with strict government approvals and Australian standards and guidelines. This includes having a large firebreak around the facility."
"All mines store AN on site to produce products for blasting. "Our priority is the safety of our people who work on the site, the community, and our operations."
NSW Resources Regulator spokesman said "Bushfire prevention measures including the creation of firebreaks, collaborative efforts with local fire agencies for controlled burns, and the establishment of robust on-site firefighting capabilities are a requirement of every mine," they said.
"Every mine is required to formulate a comprehensive emergency management plan in consultation with NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), Fire and Rescue NSW, Police, Ambulance, and local councils.
"The storage of explosives on mine sites is regulated under the Explosives Act and licenced by SafeWork NSW. Compliance is assessed and monitored by the NSW Resources Regulator. The NSW Resources Regulator ensures Ammonia Nitrate (AN) storage on mine sites meets mandatory Australian Standards using national and international guidelines."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.