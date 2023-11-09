The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

For St Paul's College Kempsey, Year 12 student Jorja Barnett, her trip to this year's Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza at Scone was pretty special

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated November 9 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja Barnett, St Pauls Kempsey who won the Waverley Station Scholarship at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza . Pictured supplied
Jorja Barnett, St Pauls Kempsey who won the Waverley Station Scholarship at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza . Pictured supplied

For St Paul's College Kempsey, Year 12 student Jorja Barnett, her trip to this year's Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza at Scone was pretty special.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.