For St Paul's College Kempsey, Year 12 student Jorja Barnett, her trip to this year's Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza at Scone was pretty special.
The 17-year-old was one of the two inaugural recipients of the Waverley Station Angus Scholarship, the other being Dominic Edwards, Yanco Agricultural High School.
"I am pretty stoked and very excited to have been awarded this scholarship," she said.
"There were 50 applicants for the award and I know how amazing many of them are - so to be awarded the first ever scholarship is special."
She thanked Waverley Station for their generosity and support of the event and also the organisers of the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.
Waverley Station Angus, owned by the Crouch family, runs 30,000 cattle with its headquarters based in Scone as well as a property on King Island. It has been a longtem and major sponsor of the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza previously supplying steers that school prepare for judging at Bonanza.
This year Waverley Station offered the two scholarships open to students from Years 10-12. The students had to attend the 2023 Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza and show the potential to benefit from receiving the award.
Jorga and Dominic will each have the opportunity to spend a week working on Waverley's King Island property where they will be exposed to large scale beef production utilising and latest management and technical skills.
For Jorja, whose family runs a small beef operation near Kempsey, the chance to visit King Island and spend time on a large commercial beef enterprise is something she is very much looking forward to doing next year.
"I always wanted to work on a cattle station once I finished school. So having the opportunity to travel and work on Waverley's King Island property is wonderful."
She has been part of St Paul's ag team since year 7 and enjoyed attending local shows and Wingham Beef Week as well as the Beef Bonanza.
Post school she aims to gain additional skills like preg testing and AI and work in the livestock industry beef or dairy.
