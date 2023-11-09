With 405 entries in the steer and carcase competition at Bonanza there was plenty of figures to analysis before the carcase ribbons could be distriibuted.
The supreme carcase was awarded to the champion unled on the hook a Brangus entered by Tocal Agricultural College, Paterson that scored 91.51points. The steer scored maximum points for fat cover and 20/25 for saleable meat yield.
Champion lightweight carcase was exhibited by Scone High School a Limousin x Angus that scored 88.38pts. The reserve lightweight carcase came second to the champion in class three a Speckle Park entry from Cultivateag and Tookawhile Speckle Park that scored 84.30.
Mid North Coast based Cultivateag also exhibited the champion prime led heifer carcase and the second highest scoring carcase in the competition with 90.55pts.
The reserve champion led prime heifer was a Limousin x Angus exhibited by St Josephs High School, Aberdeen.
Middleweight champion carcase was a Limousin exhibited by St John's College, Dubbo and the reserve champion was a Speckle Park entered by Camden Haven High School.
Heavy middleweight carcase went to Brisbane Waters Secondary College with the reserve exhibited by Calrossy Anglican School.
Heavyweight champion a Limousin was exhibited by All Saints College and a sliver Angus x Charolais was the resve champion exhibited by St Marys College, Gunnedah, Wallawong Premium Beef and B & N Grogon.
