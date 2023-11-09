At this year's NSW Keep Australia Beautiful Tidy Towns annual awards, held in Scone, the town just down the highway, Muswellbrook won their population category in the major Tidy Towns section.
Scone got to host the event this year as they were the 2022 overall winner of the Tidy Town award. The overall winner this year was Bathurst.
The Upper Hunter scored a number of major awards at the event with the Bush Spirit Award population category D highly commended recipient going to The Great Cattle Dog Muster, Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The Bush Spirit Award population category C winner was awarded to Where There's A Will, (Scone). This charity, founded by Pauline Carrigan, works with schools and community to improve mental health and wellbeing in the Upper Hunter.
Also based in Scone The Circular Economy Award population category C winner was the Green Seed Grocer, Bec Kennedy.
The Communication & Engagement Award population category A highly commended recipient is Up-Cycling Reducing Textile Waste, Murrurundi Landcare Tidy Towns Committee.
In Muswellbrook The Local Legends: 26 - 65 Years category D highly commended recipient was awarded to Creating Inclusive Sustainable Community, Warrior Disability Services. The Resource Recovery and Waste Minimisation Award category D highly commended recipient was Green Team, Muswellbrook South Public School
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.