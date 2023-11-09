This Saturday morning the Singleton RSL Sub-branch will be holding their Remembrance Day Service in Burdekin Park.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service that will take place beside the cenotaph with the organisers asking people to arrive by 10:30am for the commencement of the service at 10:45am.
This year's event will be somewhat smaller than the one held in 2022 when many veterans and their families gathered for the special service that saw the unveiling of the World War II Memorial plinths that surround the cenotaph.
The plinths list the names of all the district's servicemen and women from the Second World War.
After Saturday's service a lunch will be held at York Street Diggers Club from midday.
Tickets on sale at the club.
