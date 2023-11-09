The Singleton Argus
Meat & Livestock Australia have launched their first online livestock reports -Online Young Cattle Indicator (OYCI) and the Online Lamb Indicator (OLI).

Updated November 10 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:24am
Livestock producers can now view online market indicators for cattle and sheep following the launch 'OLI' and 'OYCI'.

