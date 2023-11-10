Six new additions have been made to the Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame, announced at a special event at the Singleton Civic Centre last night.
Former Singleton Citizens of the Year Val Smith and Gary Holland were inducted alongside disability and women in business advocate Anita White in the Community Service category, while the School of Infantry (Public Service), Singleton Neighbourhood Centre (Community Service) and Singleton Service Widows Group (Community Service) were recognised for their decades of support to the local community.
Run in a partnership between Singleton Council and Peabody Wambo Coal since 2009, the Hall of Fame recognises and honours those people who were born in or have a strong association with Singleton and who have attained prominence at a State, national or international level in their field of endeavour.
Cr Godfrey Adamthwaite, Chair of the Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame Committee said induction into the Hall of Fame was one of the most prestigious honours that can be bestowed on Singleton's outstanding citizens.
"This is one of my favourite events of the year when we get to we pay tribute to the individuals, families and community organisations who have given so much of their time and energy for our community, or who have excelled on the state, national or global stage," he said.
"I'm extremely proud of how the Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame has grown over the past 14 years, and to have added six more pavers to the Civic promenade, with three deserving individuals and three organisations that contribute so much to our community joining an already incredibly prestigious list.
"I sincerely congratulate all of our new inductees, their families, members and supporters, and thank Wambo Coal Peabody Energy for their ongoing support."
2023 Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame Inductees:
Individuals
Val Smith (Community Service)
For over half a century, Val has donated her time and skills towards local community organisations and charities. A passionate volunteer, Val is or has been a member or of several community groups and committees, including The Northern Agricultural Association Committee, Uniting Care- Elizabeth Gate Auxiliary, The Hospital Auxiliary, Singleton Art Prize Committee, Singleton RSL Women's Auxiliary, the Singleton Probus Club, Embroiders Guild, Croquet Club, King Street and Singleton High School canteens and P&Cs, and All Saints Anglican Church, where she has raised thousands of dollars for local causes.
Val is a life member of the Northern Agricultural Association, Probus, and Singleton Hospital Auxiliary Committees. Val and her husband previously operated a business in Singleton and Muswellbrook.
Val's strength is her willingness to hold executive positions and her ability to motivate and empower her peers to come together as a team to achieve their goals in community support.
Val was awarded Singleton Citizen of the Year in 2018.
Anita White (Community Service)
Anita White has been a dedicated and active member of the Singleton community since moving to Singleton in late 1999.
Anita is the CEO of Whitmore Enterprises and is extremely dedicated to ensuring people with a disability are active members of the workforce. She was instrumental in the establishment of Whitmore's Riverside Park Kiosk, which provides meaningful employment and training opportunities for people with a disability, as well as the Bunker Restaurant at Singleton Golf Club.
Anita is the current Vice President of Business Singleton and is passionate about encouraging women in business. Anita was the first female president of the Singleton Rotary Club, and has continued to be an incredibly active member, serving on the board numerous times and hosting several exchange students in her family home. Anita has also been previously involved in the Singleton Baptist Church Youth Group and served as treasurer of the Singleton Lone Pine Junior AFL Club.
Gary Holland (Community Service)
Gary Holland is a long-standing stalwart of the Singleton community dedicated to helping young people.
Gary is the man behind the not-for-profit "Dolly's Charity Shop" and a volunteer with a range of community initiatives including the Anglican Church, Samaritans Christmas Day Lunch, Apex Club, Legacy, Meals on Wheels and Red Cross Disaster support team.
Gary uses the proceeds from Dolly's Charity Shop to assist local organisations to provide funding, facilities and infrastructure to people in need, including the Singleton Youth Venue, the Singleton PCYC and the Singleton Town Band.
Previously, Gary volunteered with Father Riley's Op Shop for a period of 20 years where he displayed an unwavering commitment to encouraging and supporting people experiencing difficult times. Gary has also previously volunteered in in Papua New Guinea helping provide aid and assistance with the Stopaids Program.
In 2020 Gary was awarded the Singleton Citizen of the Year.
Organisations:
School of Infantry (Public Service)
For half a century, generations of soldiers have been connected to Singleton through the completion of their training at the School of Infantry at Lone Pine Barracks. The School of Infantry is the hub of the infantry wheel, with every soldier and officer having called Singleton at some point during their infantry basic training and throughout their career within the Royal Australian Infantry Corps. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Infantry Training conducted within a Defence Training Establishment embedded within the Singleton Local Government Area.
The School of Infantry demonstrates its strong and close association with Singleton, its people and the community through continued community engagement, and has achieved significant prominence at local, national and international engagement levels through their expertise of world class training provided for the soldiers and officers of the Royal Australian Infantry Corps.
The School of Infantry marked its 50th year in Singleton with a Freedom of Entry Parade on 17 March 2023 a historic event that reconfirmed the connection that the military has with Singleton. The granting of the Freedom of Entry is the highest civic honour a city can confer on a military unit. The honour of Freedom of Entry to Singleton has previously been bestowed on 9 September 2016, 27 August 2011, 29 July 2006, 20 October 2001, 10 September 1988 and 10 September 1966.
Singleton Service Widows Group (Community Service)
The Singleton Service Widows Group is devoted to enhancing the lives of families of veterans who have served in war, peacekeeping, and humanitarian missions, and who have died or become seriously injured either in service or subsequently.
The group advocates for the Singleton Legacy Group for Widows who require little more than advice, extensive assistance eg pension advocacy, providing safety and security, relieving financial hardship, combating social isolation and providing medical care.
The Singleton Service Widows Club was formed on 13 May 1966, and has continuously aimed to protect the interest of war widows to identify and promote matters which contribute to general welfare and wellbeing of war widows and their children by providing avenues for fellowship through gatherings and reunions of members.
The Singleton Service Widows Group assists with fundraising activities of the Singleton Legacy Group such as March Out Parades at the School of Infantry, Legacy Badge Week, and fundraising activities.
Singleton Neighbourhood Centre (Community Service)
The Singleton Neighbourhood Centre Inc (SNC) is a not-for-profit, incorporated community organisation formed in 1974 that provides a variety of community welfare services to people in the locality of the Singleton local government area. On a day-to-day basis, the SNC supports, advocates, refers and informs a wide cross-section of local people including teenagers, individuals adults, families and aged pensioners.
The centre operates four days per week and through government grants, corporate sponsorship and self-funding initiatives provides information, referral, support and advocacy for those in need, including but not limited to: No Interest Loans, Work Development Orders, electricity assistance and training on budgeting and a range of life skills.
The OpenDoor@SNC provides daily living facilities for those suffering hardship in the community. This includes a disabled bathroom, toilet and laundry for use by community members, and the provision of a kitchen to educate people in safe food handling in the home and economic meal preparation. The OpenDoor is currently providing more than 250 cooked meals a week, as well as hosting a community dinner once a month. A range of social activities are also available at the SNC, including art groups, bingo, haircuts, and crochet classes. The centre works with other organisation to ensure everyone in need receives a Christmas hamper and gifts at Christmas.
