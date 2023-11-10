For half a century, generations of soldiers have been connected to Singleton through the completion of their training at the School of Infantry at Lone Pine Barracks. The School of Infantry is the hub of the infantry wheel, with every soldier and officer having called Singleton at some point during their infantry basic training and throughout their career within the Royal Australian Infantry Corps. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Infantry Training conducted within a Defence Training Establishment embedded within the Singleton Local Government Area.