For more than two decades, community members and organisations have campaigned, for access to emergency housing for women and children in Singleton, escaping domestic violence.
So the announcement this week that government funding with additional financial support from Glencore will enable the building of state of the art accommodation in Singleton to house those women and children was meet with much relief and thanks.
Housing Plus and Upper Hunter Homeless Support (UHHS) will partner to construct and operate emergency accommodation and services.
The new refuge is made possible through the NSW government's Core and Cluster program and a $250,000 investment from Glencore.
The Core and Cluster program supports the construction of new accommodation specifically designed for women and children escaping domestic violence. The Singleton based refuge will be designed in the new Core and Cluster model - an innovative approach that provides independent living and access to critical services such as counselling, legal assistance, and further education on site.
This independent living model is a considerable improvement to the communal refuge accommodation that has been standard in crisis care for many decades and better meets the needs of individual families, providing women and children leaving violence the best opportunity for trauma recovery.
Under this partnership Housing Plus will construct and manage the properties with the accommodation and services being delivered by Upper Hunter Homeless Support, who have been providing services to women and children for 9 years and are recognised experts in this area.
Justin Cantelo, CEO of Housing Plus says "It was important that regional communities benefited from the Governments funding for domestic and family violence accommodation. Our partnership with Upper Hunter Homeless Support combines our knowledge and expertise of design and construction with their local experience in service delivery. The best of both is what we hope will be provided in Singleton."
Mary Spora, General Manager of Upper Hunter Homeless Support says, "This accommodation is a much-needed boost to accommodation options available in the Upper Hunter for women andchildren who have experienced domestic abuse.
Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison said NSW Government is committed to supporting women and their children to leave domestic and family violence.
"This Core and Cluster refuge in Singleton is one of three in the Hunter region the government is partnering with Housing Plus on, with the others in Maitland and Lake Macquarie," she said.
"Finding a suitable place to live is often a key obstacle for women in domestic violence situations, so providing safe housing is an important first step in helping women and children escape violence."
Craig Strudwick, Social Performance Manager at Glencore said the company is proud to invest in such a vital community facility.
"Having a place that provides independent accommodation and ready access to services will help support some of the most vulnerable people in our community," Mr Strudwick said.
The Core and Cluster program will provide $426.6 million over four years to build new Core and Cluster accommodation facilities across NSW. Once all three funding rounds are completed, and refuges are operational, more than 2,900 women and children escaping DFV will be supported each year.
Accommodation provided will mean women and children impacted by domestic and family violence will be provided with a safe and supported environment to recover. This environment starts with safe, trauma-informed physical design and is complemented by a service delivery model that provides intensive support when it is needed most and a lighter touch when recovery begins.
Support will be personalised and brought into the refuge. As victims recover, they will have a base to return to and continue to receive education and support.
