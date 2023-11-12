The Singleton Argus
Monday, 13 November 2023
Community engagement, delivery of services, innovative programs and planning for the future these are the attributes that saw Singleton Council win the AR Bluett Award

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated November 13 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:31am
A council connected to its community, able to deliver the services needed, develop innovative programs and plan for the future - thats sums up the success of Singleton Council.

Local News

