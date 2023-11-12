A council connected to its community, able to deliver the services needed, develop innovative programs and plan for the future - thats sums up the success of Singleton Council.
And that success was recognised with Singleton Council named the most progressive Council in rural/regional NSW, taking out the prestigious AR Bluett Award, announced at the LGNSW Annual Conference in Sydney.
The AR Bluett Award recognises excellence and progress in local government and has been presented to one metro or major regional council and one rural or regional council annually since 1945.
Jason Linnane, Council's General Manager said the award was the "pinnacle of local government achievement" and was due recognition for the industry-leading projects, services, and hard work by the staff and elected officials at Singleton Council.
"Winning this award is an absolute honour - the AR Bluett Award is the most esteemed and significant award in our industry, and to take out number one in the rural/regional category is simply incredible," he said.
"As a small regional Council, it's absolute proof that we really do punch above our weight, and most importantly deliver fantastic outcomes for the people that call Singleton home."
Mr Linnane said Singleton's award submission outlined Council's focus on delivering outcomes, programs and projects that enhance Singleton's liveability, and how the organisation is moving to meet the future head on.
"In a community and an economy renowned for coal mining, we've recognised the need to act now rather than wait for decisions beyond our control that have the greatest potential to change our community," he said.
"Our written submission, and subsequent presentation to the AR Bluett Board of Trustees told the story of how Council, our staff and our community are working together to shift the paradigm from the here and now to the future.
"And best of all, our approach relies on partnerships with our community and other tiers of government, working together to identify what we can do now to futureproof our local government area for the generations who will come after us.
"This is front and centre in everything we do, influencing decision making, delivery of our operations, and how we invest in community infrastructure, events, and delivering innovative programs that foster positive outcomes for our community.
"We're not just delivering exceptional facilities, programs and services now; we are also building a legacy that will continue to drive Singleton forward into the future.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have a wonderful elected Council, supported by a fantastic team of professionals dedicated to creating community, and I'm extremely proud of their hard work that is seeing Singleton recognised at the highest level."
