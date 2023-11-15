Help to make a difference during National Recycling Week Advertising Feature

Councils along with Hunter Resource Recovery wish to thank each and every resident who has assisted over the past 26 years in Recycling Right. Picture Supplied

Planet Ark's National Recycling Week is the perfect time to draw attention to how we can contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment and a more sustainable future simply through recycling right. Hunter Resource Recovery (HRR) Manager Cindy Wilks said residents should keep in mind the way to reduce their waste is avoid, reduce, reuse and recycle.



'We recognise and appreciate the great work undertaken by most residents to ensure that we are able to maximise the recycling potential of all the products that we collect each fortnight," she said. "Residents play an import role in reducing waste to landfill and by working collectively with councils, residents can significantly reduce the volume of waste the produce."

While many items can be recycled or reused, Cindy said that it was imperative for residents to dispose of batteries and items containing batteries correctly via designated drop off points such as Council Waste Management Centers as correct disposal ensures the safety of all staff and eliminates the risk of fire. "In recent years there has been a large increase in products containing batteries and the incorrect disposal of batteries poses a significant risk of fire in all waste and recycling collection vehicles."

Recycling can be confusing at times with HRR receiving large amounts of electronic waste, plastic bags, items in plastic bags, styrofoam and textiles. Cindy said none of these items should be disposed in the yellow top bin. "To assist our residents to recycle right HRR has a mobile Education Team and their role is to assist residents by providing information to help clear confusion, while also checking the recycling bins for hazardous or dangerous items that may pose a health and safety risk to sorting staff, such as disposable nappies," she said. "The Education Team may leave helpful information for residents at premises where incorrect use is detected, such as our A-Z Guide of the products accepted in the kerbside recycling bin."

Residents are reminded that any recycling bin that may pose a risk or contains general waste may not be collected. It will not be emptied until the following fortnights collection and only when the offending products have been removed. Residents are encouraged to talk to the team or to call the free-call recycling hotline on 1800 838 884 on matters related to the yellow top bin service.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) levies councils a fee for each tonne of product disposed of at landfill. This includes all waste collected via your general waste pick up service and councils are forced to pass on this charge via the domestic waste management charge. Cindy said that residents can reduce this cost by managing their waste correctly. "We know that most residents support our service, just last year alone an average of over 145 kilos was collected from every home.



"This is 27,200 tonnes which equates to approximately 4535 collection truck loads," she said. "All recyclable items placed in your recycling bins are sorted and reused by industry to manufacture new goods or packaging".

