Week six of the combined Singleton and Cessnock Districts cricket competition saw once again another century scored, this time by Piranhas third grade opener Daniel Olsen.
The club stalwart faced the first ball of the innings, and brought up the run-a-ball milestone in the 33rd over before retiring. His innings included 17 boundaries and 1 maximum.
In first grade, Creeks climbed off the bottom of the ladder by recording their first victory of the season when they downed also winless Glendon at Howe Park.
Batting first, Creeks compiled 8-176 from their forty overs. Most batsmen made starts, with Bayden Mulholland their best with 49. Gavin Wake remained unbeaten on 26 in a rare appearance, with skipper Blake Cook (30), Jarrod Campbell (19) and Owen Daley (14) all making contributions. Daniel Higgins (2-19 off 5) and Anthony Bailey (2-33 off 8) were the pick of the bowlers for Glendon.
Glendon's batting woes continued in reply, all out in the 22nd over for 74. Anthony Bailey (19), Marcus Downes (17) and Spencer Brien (13) made starts in a scorecard that featured five ducks. Dan Tracey was responsible for the majority of the damage for Creeks, collecting 4-19 off 9, with Daley completing a fine all-round match with 3-3 off 3.
Valley/JPC made it back-to-back wins when they thumped Wine Country by seven wickets. With the match moved from Cook 3 to Cook 1, Wine Country batted first and were all out inside 30 overs for 114. Club president Mark O'Hara (48no) and Drew Olsen (44) returning for his first hit this season were the only Wood Duck batsmen in double figures in a scorecard that also revealed five ducks. Former Valley/JPC skipper Isaac Barry proved a handful early on, ripping through the top order with 3-14 off 5 in just his third match of the season. Cult hero Mewa Jeetarwal (3-18 off 4.3), Hayden Moorcroft (2-10 off 6) and his father Dave Moorcroft (2-7 off 4) also bowled tidily for the home side.
The defending premiers has little trouble reeling in the modest target in reply, achieving it in the 27th over after losing just the three wickets. Kye Dann (57no) returned to form after a scratchy start to the season, Dave Moorcroft (19) completed a fine all-round day at the office, with Alex Thrift getting the game over with in a hurry with 23no at the end.
Jayden O'Connor (1-17 off 8), Koby Brown (1-19 off 4) and Olsen (1-17 off 3) were the wicket takers for the visitors.
After suffering their first loss of the season the week before, Piranhas/Bellbird got back in the winning circles with a comfortable 92-run win over PCH at East End Oval.
The Bellfish were dismissed in the final over of their innings for 186, with club secretary Rob Drage leading the way with 53 against the new ball. Mark Crowfoot (22), Zac Kronholm (21), James Collins (19no), Jason Orr (19) and skipper Joey Main (18) all got amongst the runs, while Barton Jones (2-30 off 8), Mason Knodler (2-38 off 8), Matt Pearce (2-38 off 8) and Chris Ryan (2-0 off 0.2) all taking a brace of wickets each.
PCH were skittled for just 94 in reply, with Ryan (23no), skipper Jackson Cox (20) and Hugh Smith (18) the only batsmen to make an impression. Luke Sweeney (3-31 off 8), Main (3-15 off 4.4) and Billy Orr (2-21 off 6) were the main wicket takers for the home side.
Greta-Branxton enjoyed the week off with the bye.
Second Grade
Bellbird 8/190 (Matt Fairlie 33, Pat Cagney 28no, Joey Millington 25, Chris Fairlie 23no, Corey Murnane 13, Jack Roberts 2-32 off 8, Jamie Moore 2-34 off 8, Tanveer Singh 2-30 off 8) defeated Greta-Branxton 8-187 (Noah McNamara 59, Blake Kellett 39, Jamie McNamara 34no, Jamie Moore 16, Daniel Attewell 3-29 off 4, Clint Starkey 2-44).
Denman 7/201 (Peter Mills 46no, Jackson Ball 29, Mark Donnelly 27, Hunter Ball 27, John Apps 23, Chris Sowter 20, Matt Kemp 2-31 off 8, Akhil Keshaboina 2-43 off 8) defeated Piranhas 10/66 (Akhil Keshaboina 12, Craig Beer 11, Matt Kemp 11, John Apps 2-15 off 6, Peter Mills 2-9 off 5, Mark Donnelly 2-5 off 2, Marcus Baker 2-4 off 1.5).
JPC 4/139 (Andrew Knox 63, David Newman 23no, Bruce Dempster 22, Jaiden Herbert 2-6 off 4) defeated Wine Country 8/137 (Oscar Vaughan 29, Wayne Harris 27no, Dave Plumridge 26, Liam Hurst 15, Sam Pearce 2-11 off 7, Bruce Dempster 2-16 off 4).
Creeks defeated Glendon/PCH by forfeit.
Third Grade
Piranhas 6/205 (Dan Olsen 100 ret, Zane White 38no, Lance Lennard 16, Mason Hewitt 2-48 off 8, Alex Loredo 2-9 off 6) defeated Denman 7/131 (Adam Whitten 31no, Tim Hewitt 22, Anthony Worth 18no, Lance Lennard 4-12 off 8, Scott Burgess 3-35 off 8)
Valley 8/184 (Chris Howard 58, Troy Barnett 24, Josh Moore 20no, Mason Kelly 20, Nathan Bagnall 17, Andrew Blamey 17, Gavin Kronholm 2-23 off 8, Heath Cameron 2-32 off 8, Joel Butterfield 2-18 off 5) defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/126 (Rob Jordan 39, Jordan Field 23, Joel Butterfield 12, Mason Kelly 4-15 off 8, Preston Miller 3-24 off 8, Ross Burden 2-25 off 4.1).
Wine Country 5/127 (Jason McMichael 56, Martin Ashton 32, Craig Rees 15no, Austin Maher 2-19 off 8) defeated JPC 10/126 (Greg Thrift 33, Michael Cole 19, Damien Leslie 15, Austin Maher 13, Scott Williams 4-23 off 7, Jason McMichael 3-9 off 2.1, Reef Cato-Symonds 2-20 off 4.
Greta-Branxton bye.
Fourth Grade
Wine Country 6/160 (Matt Hollis 55no, Tobias Shields 55, Chris O'Neill 14no, Ricky Hollis 2-25 off 7, Dean Campbell 2-28 off 5.1) defeated Piranhas 5/158 (Dean Campbell 81, Ricky Hollis 44no, Gary Rauber 2-44 off 6).
Greta-Branxton 7/177 (Henry Beverley 84, Ben Regan 29, Zac Watkins 21, Matt Blake 4-31 off 8, Nick Wallace 2-45 off 8) defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/175 (Graham Stoker 53, Dylan Stoker 51, Zach Macbeth 3-14 off 5, Henry Beverley 2-15 off 6).
Supporters bye.
Points Tables
First Grade Piranhas/Bellbird 27, Greta-Branxton 24*, Valley/JPC 21*, PCH 18*, Wine Country 9*, Creeks 6*, Glendon 3*.
* bye received, no points awarded
Second Grade Bellbird 36, Denman 30, JPC 30, Greta-Branxton 18, Piranhas 12, Creeks 12, Wine Country 6, Glendon/PCH 0.
Third Grade Wine Country 24*, Greta-Branxton 21*, Hotel Cessnock 21*, Valley 18*, Piranhas 18, JPC 6*, Denman 0*.
* bye received, no points awarded
Fourth Grade Wine Country 27, Hotel Cessnock 15**, Supporters 15**, Greta-Branxton 12*, Piranhas 3*.
* bye received, no points awarded
