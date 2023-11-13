The Singleton Argus
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Creeks recorded their first victory of the season when they downed also winless Glendon at Howe Park and Valley/JPC made it back-to-back wins

By Mark Bercini
Updated November 13 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Week six of the combined Singleton and Cessnock Districts cricket competition saw once again another century scored, this time by Piranhas third grade opener Daniel Olsen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help