Valley/JPC made it back-to-back wins when they thumped Wine Country by seven wickets. With the match moved from Cook 3 to Cook 1, Wine Country batted first and were all out inside 30 overs for 114. Club president Mark O'Hara (48no) and Drew Olsen (44) returning for his first hit this season were the only Wood Duck batsmen in double figures in a scorecard that also revealed five ducks. Former Valley/JPC skipper Isaac Barry proved a handful early on, ripping through the top order with 3-14 off 5 in just his third match of the season. Cult hero Mewa Jeetarwal (3-18 off 4.3), Hayden Moorcroft (2-10 off 6) and his father Dave Moorcroft (2-7 off 4) also bowled tidily for the home side.