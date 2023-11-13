In April this year the NSW Heritage Council recommended Ravensworth Homestead Complex be listed on the state heritage register.
However the Council says that it was not provided with all the attachments to a submission prior to its decision on 12 April 2023 due to an administrative error.
"As a result, the decision it made on 12 April 2023 (Resolution 2023-15) has no valid effect," the Council says.
"As such, the Heritage Council will now be considering the matter again on 21 November 2023, having regard to all the submissions and annexures to submissions made on this matter.
"Once it has considered all relevant matters, the Heritage Council will make a decision under section 33(1)(d) of the Heritage Act 1977 as to whether or not to recommend the listing to the Minister for Heritage."
The Ravensworth Homestead complex near Singleton ,is located on land owned by mining giant Glencore, who have proposed to relocate the homestead to McNamara Park in Broke to enable the company to access a significant coal reserve.
However those mining plans, known as the Glendell Continuation Project, were rejected by the Independent Planning Commission (October 2022) on the grounds that the removal of homestead and the impact on surrounding buildings and land would adversely impact the significant heritage and cultural values of the site.
One of the leading proponents calling for the protection of Ravensworth Homestead Complex was Scott Franks a spokesman for the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People (PCWP)
He has long argued Ravensworth Estate is the site of massacres of his people from the 1820s onwards and the PCWP consider the site as 'hallowed ground'.
Singleton Council at its February meeting voted against the recommendation of its own heritage advisory committee to support the heritage listing of Ravensworth Homestead Complex.
