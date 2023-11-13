The Singleton community gathered in Burdekin Park on Saturday morning to mark the 105th anniversary of the armistice that ended WW1.
Singleton RSL Sub-branch conducted the Remembrance Day service at the park's cenotaph which was also attended by serving ADF from Singleton's School of Infantry.
WW2 veteran Graham Curtis, may have been was assisted, but still made the walk to lay a wreath during the ceremony.
