The Singleton Argus
Monday, 13 November 2023
Feedback from submissions results in some changes to the proposal to continue coal mining at HVO until 2050

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
November 13 2023 - 3:54pm
With 1000 plus submissions received on Hunter Valley Operations (HVO) North and South Continuation projects the mine's operators have used that feedback to make some changes to the plans, which they hope, will see coal being extracted from the site until 2050.

Local News

