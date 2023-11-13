The Singleton Argus
Denman Fire & Rescue station sign said it all 'we can't extinguish love' to mark the wedding of two of their firefighters Captain, Amon Burkill, and his 'flame', fellow on-call firefighter, Jenna Giesler

November 13 2023 - 5:48pm
Two Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters have tied the knot, taking their vows to new 'fahrenheits' by stopping at the fire station where they first met, immediately after the wedding ceremony.

