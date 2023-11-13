Two Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters have tied the knot, taking their vows to new 'fahrenheits' by stopping at the fire station where they first met, immediately after the wedding ceremony.
Captain, Amon Burkill, and his 'flame', fellow on-call firefighter, Jenna Giesler, met at work in mid-2021 and quickly 'sparked' a romance, dating each other from November the same year.
Over the weekend, they became a 'crew of two' by walking down the aisle and exchanging the all-important vows.
Once the formalities were over, the power couple had a 'burning desire' to go to Denman Fire Station in the Hunter Valley to capture some happy snaps.
In true country style, they donned overalls and rode to the station on a dirt bike, where they met their colleagues who had dressed up the station's fire truck and noticeboard.
"They're the perfect 'match' - congratulations Mr and Mrs Burkill," one of the messages read.
"The only thing we can't extinguish is love," read another.
Their fellow firefighters also reflected on the "privilege" of working alongside the newlyweds, "most days with laughter, some days with tears, but always with the utmost integrity and respect."
Reflecting on their big day, Amon and Jenna said they couldn't possibly have left their fire station out of their plans.
"It was our work in emergency services which brought us together and we're very grateful to have shared this special occasion with our station colleagues," Amon said.
"We're 'stoked' by the creativity of our crew - the pun-filled messages of love and the decorations on the fire truck were a nice touch," Jenna said.
Amon and Jenna have headed back to work but are planning a honeymoon in the United States next year.
