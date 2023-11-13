Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club have named their Women's Best and Fairest medal in honour of Kyah McBride and Tori Cowburn.
Kyah and Tori, described as two of the club's superstars, lost their lives, along with eight other passengers who were travelling on a bus that crashed near Greta on the evening of June 11.
Truly committed AFL players, the pair had battled it out each season, for the title of Best and Fairest. They both were crowned the Best and Fairest three times a piece.
The Club says they have left a void behind that we can not imagine to fill.
"In honour of two of our greatest Roosterettes, the Singleton Roosters are proud to announce that the Women's Best and Fairest medal will be named after and in honour of Kyah Mcride and Tori Cowburn."
At the Club's presentation evening, held last month, the inaugural winner of this special award was Molly Thomas.
After two runner up placings at junior level, 16-year-old Molly Thomas made history by winning both the Singleton women's best and fairest count and under-17 youth girls count. She is also a member of the Sydney Swans academy.
Alex Tigani, Singleton Roosterettes interim coach 2023 said "Molly was a deserving winner of this year's best and fairest and has a bright future ahead in season 2024."
"I'll never forget in our return match against Cardiff how she led the disposal count with 27 touches and eight inside-50s, setting up her aunty Sarah Dunn for a late goal.
"It was our first game in 56 days and she would have made her previous coach Nadene McBride very proud."
Neisha MacPherson was runner-up.
Neisha MacPherson was named co-captain at the start of the season and finished as interim co-coach with Alex Tigani. She finished runner up in the best and fairest count.
Commenting on her 2023 season Tigani said "Without Neisha's guidance and love for her teammates the team would not have been able to continue."
"She has always been one of Singleton's finest sporting talents and after season 2023 has proven to be one of our finest leaders in sport as well."
