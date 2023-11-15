The Singleton Argus
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell is asking where is the promised $400,000 in community funding for his electorate. NSW government says the funding is definitely coming once the nominated projects are assessed

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated November 16 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The whereabouts of $400,000 in community funding for the Upper Hunter has been called into question by local MP Dave Layzell

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.