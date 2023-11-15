In his second season competing in the junior Formula 500 Microsprints Bailey Carter just enjoyed the best win of his career.
He took out the POWI NSW Junior Formula 500 Microsprint championship at Lake Liddell Speedbowl on Saturday 11 November.
This was first ever 'wingless' junior title staged in Australia and 13-year-old Bailey is very proud to be the inaugural champion.
Comments from the Lake Liddell Speedbowl said Bailey showed the rest how it is done to take a comfortable victory on home turf over the two Victorian young guns in second place was Aston Rodriguez and third was Zac Stevens.
Trained by his father Jas Carter he and his family live at Bulga and Bailey is in Year 8 at St Catherine's Catholic College in Singleton.
Before moving up to the Formula 500 Microsprints Bailey competed from the age of six in the dirt carts something his younger brother 11-year-old Logan is now also doing.
Bailey hopes to one day compete in the US with junior competitions are massive. He also hopes to join the sprint car racing when he turns 16.
In the meantime the family wanted to thank his sponsors: Freight Haul Smokin' Chicks, Lees Fencing Shelly B Photography Bulga Tavern / Servo Logshots and Grays Race Engines.
